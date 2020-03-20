Harry Styles

Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation

There's never been a better time to learn a new skill

Friday, March 20, 2020 - 10:10

Harry Styles has opened up about his daily routine during self-isolation and fans could learn a thing or two from how he’s handling himself.

With everyone being advised to reduce social contact due to the spread of coronavirus, the 26-year-old told fans that he’s focusing on self-care and education with a series of fun online courses.

Getty

In an interview with BBC 1 Xtra’s Fenn O'Meally, Harry said: “It’s a little difficult but it’s alright. I'm lucky I’m with friends in a little safe self-isolation pod.

Pointing out that his pals are all trying to keep each other’s spirits up, he continued: “It’s a very strange time, we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games and doing some face masks. The classic quarantine stuff.”

Getty

He’s also encouraging listeners to focus on self-improvement: “Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”

His advice comes just weeks before his world tour is set to kick off, with the first date being pencilled in for April 15th in Birmingham.

There’s been no word on whether the tour will be cancelled, but it may be something Harry has to consider in light of new government advice.

Getty

Until then, we’re going to follow his lead by staying inside and opening up a pack of face masks. 

