Harry Styles Sang A Taylor Swift Song To A Fan And People Are Losing It

Haylor might have been dead and buried since 2013 but Harry Styles has just proved that there’s no bad blood between him and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Let’s dial things back for a second and recall that time in 2012 when Harry and T were the celeb couple everyone (mainly One Direction fans) had a lot of thoughts about.

The duo parted ways after a few-months and their romance was said to have inspired multiple tracks on Taylor’s album, 1989.

While neither of them has directly come forward to comment on their split, the pair are on good enough terms for the 24-year-old to reference a portion of her hit in honour of a fan’s birthday.

Harry wishing a fan a happy birthday in Copenhagen, 18/3 via mileybieber1d pic.twitter.com/kYReXXSLoG — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarrySource) March 19, 2018

The situation went down during his Copenhagen show on March 18th, when Harry had a chat with a member of the audience: “Twenty-two. She’s 22, okay. I don’t know about …” he said.

Um, yeah. Cue everyone losing their minds.

me when harry styles said a taylor swift lyric in the year 2018 https://t.co/Wssr3Wz482 — "kassandra!!!" (@wondrlandswift) March 20, 2018

My poor haylor heart💞 — Stream and Buy DELICATE (@vinay_jaglan) March 21, 2018

harry styles and taylor swift are probably the only people who make me happy right now pic.twitter.com/OHsfeha2ST — dais (@urgoodside) March 19, 2018

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, Harry commented on the speculation that he inspired some of Taylor’s biggest hits: “I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not… but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere.”

Too true.