Harry Styles

Harry Styles Sang A Taylor Swift Song To A Fan And People Are Losing It

Remember when life was simple back in 2012?

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 09:29

Haylor might have been dead and buried since 2013 but Harry Styles has just proved that there’s no bad blood between him and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Let’s dial things back for a second and recall that time in 2012 when Harry and T were the celeb couple everyone (mainly One Direction fans) had a lot of thoughts about.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who have dated their best friend's ex partner... 

The duo parted ways after a few-months and their romance was said to have inspired multiple tracks on Taylor’s album, 1989.  

While neither of them has directly come forward to comment on their split, the pair are on good enough terms for the 24-year-old to reference a portion of her hit in honour of a fan’s birthday.

The situation went down during his Copenhagen show on March 18th, when Harry had a chat with a member of the audience: “Twenty-two. She’s 22, okay. I don’t know about …” he said. 

Um, yeah. Cue everyone losing their minds. 

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, Harry commented on the speculation that he inspired some of Taylor’s biggest hits: “I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not… but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere.”

Too true. 

Latest News

Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man & Two Door Cinema Will Play MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
ASOS Just Styled Out Printing A Typo On 17,000 Bags
Harry Styles Sang A Taylor Swift Song To A Fan And People Are Losing It
Weekly Horoscopes | 26th March - 1st April 2018
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Slays 'Never Be the Same' on Ellen
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Rocks Blonde Hair on New Music Video Set
Cardi B
Cardi B Teases Upcoming Album on Social Media
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit
Everything You Need To Know About Styling A Beachy Lob A La Zoella
Beyoncé, JAY Z and Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Spotted Filming New Music Video
John Legend Reveals The Secret To His And Chrissy Teigen’s Rock Solid Relationship
Little Mix Are Working with MNEK and Kamille on LM5
Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Demi Lovato arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Demi Lovato Opens Up About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts As A Child
Selena Gomez Expertly Shuts Down Body-Shamers With Candid Montage Of Her Sydney Yacht Trip

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles Sang A Taylor Swift Song To A Fan And People Are Losing It
Harry Styles Wore A Glittery Suit On Stage And It Might Just Be His Best Yet
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
Harry Styles
BRITs 2018: Harry Styles Thanks Fans After Winning First Solo BRIT
Stormzy performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England.
BRITs 2018: 9 ‘OMG’ Moments From Music’s Biggest Night
From Harry Styles To Marnie Simpson: Shocking Secrets Celebs Revealed About Themselves
Celebrities
Shocking Secrets Stars Have Revealed About Themselves | MTV Celeb
The BRIT Awards
BRITs Video Of The Year Winners
Harry Styles Reportedly Took His New Girlfriend Home To Meet The Family This Christmas
Harry Styles kisses James Corden
Harry Styles Plants A Huge Kiss On James Corden's Lips In Festive AF Carpool Karaoke
Harry Styles’ Pink Velvet Trousers Are A Dream Come True

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
International Astrology Day
Which Celebrity Should You Date Based On Your Zodiac Sign?
Shawn Mendes At The 2017 MTV EMA
Shawn Mendes Announces New Single ‘In My Blood’
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Sophie Kasaei Shows Off Some Serious Underboob In Red Cut-Out Swimsuit
Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far
Millie Bobby Brown Comforts Fan After Nobody Turned Up To His Stranger Things Party
From Kylie Jenner To Cole Sprouse: Who's Your Celebrity Sign Twin?