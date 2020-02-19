Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day

Harry Styles was reportedly left “shaken up” after being robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day.

According to The Mirror, the singer had been enjoying a night out in North London when a stranger approached him, pulled out a knife, and demanded that he hand over some money.

The newspaper reported that nobody was injured during the event and said that Harry “acted quickly and handed over the cash” before the situation could spiral out of control.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to the publication, stating: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery.

They continued: “Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

A source told the paper: “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Just yesterday, Harry took to the Brit Awards 2020 stage to deliver a flawless performance of his track ‘Falling.’ He had been nominated in two categories at the awards, including Male Solo Artist and Best Album.

We're just glad he's safe and sound.