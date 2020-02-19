Harry Styles

Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day

The incident was reported to The Metropolitan Police

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 09:47

Harry Styles was reportedly left “shaken up” after being robbed at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day.

According to The Mirror, the singer had been enjoying a night out in North London when a stranger approached him, pulled out a knife, and demanded that he hand over some money.

Getty

The newspaper reported that nobody was injured during the event and said that Harry “acted quickly and handed over the cash” before the situation could spiral out of control.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to the publication, stating: “Police are investigating reports of a knifepoint robbery.

Getty

They continued: “Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50hrs on Friday, 14 February.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

Getty

A source told the paper: “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Just yesterday, Harry took to the Brit Awards 2020 stage to deliver a flawless performance of his track ‘Falling.’ He had been nominated in two categories at the awards, including Male Solo Artist and Best Album.

We're just glad he's safe and sound.

 

Latest News

KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Dave, winner of the Mastercard Album Of The Year award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England
BRITs 2020: Full Winners List - Dave, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish Dominate
Jake Isaac - PUSH Live
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet
Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul
A YouTuber Landed A Date With James Charles By Sliding Into His Mentions
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
Miley Cyrus Jokes About Having A Major Wardrobe Malfunction On Instagram
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner
Zayn Malik Responds To The #FreeZayn Campaign That Fans Have Organised
You Can Now Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Saw Hailey Walking Down The Aisle
Get To Know girl in red
Get To Know: girl in red
Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober
Ariana Grande Has Been Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man In Los Angeles
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again
Tana Mongeau Has Been Hanging Out With Jake Paul’s Ex-Girlfriend Alissa Violet
Everything You Need To Know About Reality Con UK!
Tana Mongeau Speaks Out After Jake Paul Kisses Model Julia Rose On Instagram

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Adele And Harry Styles Have Been Holidaying Together In The Caribbean And We Can't Deal
Harry Styles Ate Cod Sperm To Avoid Answering This Question From Kendall Jenner
Harry Styles - Adore You - Music Video
Harry Styles
Adore You
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar - Audio Video
Harry Styles
Watermelon Sugar (Official Audio)
Harry Styles DM'd A Fan With Relationship Advice And It’s The Most Wholesome Thing Ever
Harry Styles - Lights Up - Music Video
Harry Styles
Lights Up
Harry Styles Reaches Out To A Fan With A Supportive Message About Having Therapy
Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut
Is Harry Styles Set To Play Elvis Presley In Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Biopic?

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
A YouTuber Landed A Date With James Charles By Sliding Into His Mentions
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Dave, winner of the Mastercard Album Of The Year award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England
BRITs 2020: Full Winners List - Dave, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish Dominate