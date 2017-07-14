Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Harry Styles topped off his ridiculously busy day yesterday by slipping out of the Dunkirk premiere after party to support Lou Teasdale at the launch of the new Bleach make-up collection.

You know, because he’s the nicest human on the planet.

He even kept his suit on for the occasion, as he made sure to support the woman behind his forever incredible and previously less managable locks.

Dougie Poynter was also there, looking every bit the brother of Harry Styles.

Um does anyone else notice that everyone in attendance has GREAT hair? We continue to prove our point with Nick Grimshaw and Roman Kemp.

Babes aside, the new collection is everything you could want from the brand as they venture into eyes, lips, cheeks and body products in all of the colours under the sun.

So say goodbye to that savings pot, and hello to incred lip kits.

While you're here why not check out Lou Teasdale giving top tips on the perfect messy hair for guys >>>