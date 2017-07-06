Harry Styles

Harry Styles Speaks Actual Words In These Two New Dunkirk Trailers

Yes yes we know there are other people in this film.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 12:11

While we’re fully aware that some members of the Dunkirk cast would like everyone to stop going on about Harry Styles being in the film, the following article will be doing exactly that.

You see this is our first ever look at the Sign Of The Times singer wearing his acting hat, so naturally we’re all kinds of thirsty for whatever glimpses we can get.

So when two brand new trailers dropped earlier this week, both with Styles moments, we all but flipped a table.

The first you get to see Harry practicing his angry yet inquisitive face:

And then the second he eats some food:

But we must not forget that Harry is merely a small part of what will no doubt be an incredible Christopher Nolan film, also starring Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance. 

Dunkirk is out in UK cinemas July 21.

