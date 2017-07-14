Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere

Just when we thought Harry Styles had reached peak red carpet when he wore that black and white floral suit at the Billboard Music Awards, London’s Dunkirk premiere happened.

And so we entered a world where this is a real life human that exists and breathes the same air as us.

We just can’t. Honestly we’re verging on anger because of how good he looks, which really makes no sense whatsoever.

But as if him showing up, chatting to loads of journalists and making sure the night was about the film and not him wasn’t enough, he also took a date to the event.

Yep, his mum Anne was bravely by his side to support her son, despite losing her husband Robin to cancer just last month.

Uhhhh I met @Harry_Styles today and I'm so happy and he's so cute and Anne is so proud?? pic.twitter.com/LsogspuZOY — hellnahharry (@hellnahharry) July 13, 2017

She’s just incredible.

While it was a special night twice over for Harry, who also got to meet real life Prince Harry.

And by the looks of it he was really quite excited by the whole thing, especially because now they can make that film, When Harry Met Harry.

