Harry Styles

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere

The actor and singer has his first ever starring role in the new Christopher Nolan war flick.

Lucy Bacon
Friday, July 14, 2017 - 10:08

Just when we thought Harry Styles had reached peak red carpet when he wore that black and white floral suit at the Billboard Music Awards, London’s Dunkirk premiere happened.

And so we entered a world where this is a real life human that exists and breathes the same air as us.

We just can’t. Honestly we’re verging on anger because of how good he looks, which really makes no sense whatsoever.

But as if him showing up, chatting to loads of journalists and making sure the night was about the film and not him wasn’t enough, he also took a date to the event. 

Yep, his mum Anne was bravely by his side to support her son, despite losing her husband Robin to cancer just last month.

She’s just incredible.

While it was a special night twice over for Harry, who also got to meet real life Prince Harry.

And by the looks of it he was really quite excited by the whole thing, especially because now they can make that film, When Harry Met Harry.

Catch up on all of the celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

Latest News

The Single AF cast arrive in Paris

Single AF: Marnie Simpson Arrives At The Paris Chateau As The Singletons Get Ready For The Next Stop In Their Romantic Journey

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Sophie Kasaei And Joel Corry Talk Baby Plans

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Lea Michele Shares Touching Tribute To Cory Monteith On The Four Year Anniversary Of His Death

"F**k It!" Friday: World Youth Skills Day Special

Taylor Swift Breaks Instagram Silence To Show Support For Selena Gomez

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kesha and More

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere

13 Reasons Why Didn't Get Any Emmy Nominations And Fans Aren't Happy About It

Love Island's Jess And Dom Have Done A Seriously Hot Couples Shoot For Boohoo

This Great Cole Sprouse Lookalike Also Happens To Be Someone's Aunt

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

More From Harry Styles

Style

Harry Styles Skipped The Dunkirk After Party To Support Lou Teasdale At Bleach Make-Up Launch

Style

Harry Styles Took The Sweetest Date To The Dunkirk Premiere

Celebrity

Niall Horan Just Stole One Of Harry Styles’ Crowns In Shock Move

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Movies

Dunkirk Director Christopher Nolan Says He Had No Idea How Famous Harry Styles Was

Style

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

Harry Styles Speaks Actual Words In These Two New Dunkirk Trailers

Harry Styles’ Dunkirk Co-Star Says The ‘Hysteria’ Over The Singer Has ‘Got A Bit Silly’

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Harry Styles’ Stepfather Robin Twist Has Passed Away Following Battle With Cancer

Movies

Harry Styles & Co. Are Trapped, Surrounded And Hunted In New Dunkirk Teasers

Harry Styles Just Announced A Massive 2018 Arena Tour

Harry Styles Wearing A Feminist T-Shirt Is Everything We Want From Life Today

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Music

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Celebrity

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far