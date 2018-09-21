Harry Styles Has Been Dressing Like This Muppet The Entire Time

Ever since Harry Styles realised he could pull off a jazzy three-piece suit, his style choices have been big, bold and really quite beautiful.

But up until this very moment we simply assumed his only style icons were Mick Jagger and sometimes our nan’s curtains, because who else has ever dared wear a flared suit on quite so many occasions?

Getty

Well it turns out there’s one person who has been paving the way in the style stakes way before Harry, and that person, or muppet rather, is Gonzo. And once you see it there’s really no denying it.

As pointed out by one dedicated fan, they both love a jazzy ensemble.

Someone said Harry Styles dresses like this um pic.twitter.com/PHBNFoy2nr — triv 🥀 (@bedroomflicker) September 19, 2018

From the bright shirts right down to the choice of footwear, we're starting to think Gonzo and Harry were separated at birth. Well, we would think that if it was scientifically possible.

Fans have even noticed they both pose in the same way, which just adds further fuel to the already raging fire.

i knew it pic.twitter.com/1irp0OCcGk — gracie has exams today (@foreignlads) September 19, 2018

We can't wait for the Harry Styles x The Muppets collab to arrive, because yes we'll be buying every single piece.