Harry Styles

Harry Styles Has Been Dressing Like This Muppet The Entire Time

And we're very much here for it.

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 10:52

Ever since Harry Styles realised he could pull off a jazzy three-piece suit, his style choices have been big, bold and really quite beautiful.

But up until this very moment we simply assumed his only style icons were Mick Jagger and sometimes our nan’s curtains, because who else has ever dared wear a flared suit on quite so many occasions?

Getty

Well it turns out there’s one person who has been paving the way in the style stakes way before Harry, and that person, or muppet rather, is Gonzo. And once you see it there’s really no denying it.

As pointed out by one dedicated fan, they both love a jazzy ensemble.

From the bright shirts right down to the choice of footwear, we're starting to think Gonzo and Harry were separated at birth. Well, we would think that if it was scientifically possible.

Fans have even noticed they both pose in the same way, which just adds further fuel to the already raging fire.

We can't wait for the Harry Styles x The Muppets collab to arrive, because yes we'll be buying every single piece.

Latest News

This Sexy Handmaid’s Tale Costume Has Been Removed Already
This Sexy 'Handmaid’s Tale' Costume Has Already Been Removed From Sale
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Noah Cyrus on Instagram.
Noah Cyrus Is Selling A Bottle Of Her Tears For $12,000
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Wolf Alice win the Mercury Prize 2018
Watch: Wolf Alice Win The Mercury Prize 2018 Amongst Host Of Fantastic Albums And Performances
Ex On The Beach: Everything You Need To Know About Series 9
Kanye West and Drake reignite their feud.
Drake And Kanye West Reignite Feud On Instagram
Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)
Harry Styles Has Been Dressing Like This Muppet The Entire Time
PlayStation Classic
PlayStation’s New Mini Console: 5 Things You Need To Know
New Music Friday - 21st September 2018
New Music Round-Up: Rita Ora, Avril Lavigne, BROCKHAMPTON, Drake & More!
Drake and Stranger Things&#039; Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her Friendship With Drake After Their Texting Controversy
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Bobby Ballard Compares Ex Bayley Jenkins To ‘Poison’ As He Tells Rhianne Saxby He Wants To Crack On
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Reveals The Worst Part Of Being A Parent As She Shares Advice For Looking After Yourself As A Mother – Exclusive
Get To Know - Barney Artist
Get To Know: Barney Artist
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Avril Lavigne &#039;Head Above Water&#039;
Avril Lavigne Returns With Emotional New Single 'Head Above Water' Recounting Battle With Lyme Disease
Lucy Hale talks about a potential Pretty Little Liars reunion in The Perfectionists.
Pretty Little Liars Lucy Hale Hints At Reunion On Spin-Off Show The Perfectionists

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)
Harry Styles Has Been Dressing Like This Muppet The Entire Time
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
You Probably Missed Harry Styles’ Cameo In Netflix's ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’
Harry Styles and Camille Row split
Harry Styles Has Apparently Split From Model Camille Rowe
One Direction Fans Are Losing It Over ‘2020 Reunion Tickets’ But Is Everything As It Seems?
Harry Styles Made Sure His Final Tour Gig Was A Night To Remember
Nick Grimshaw Fully Addresses Those Harry Styles Dating Rumours
Harry Styles' New T-Shirts In Celebration Of Pride Are All We Wanna Wear This Summer
Harry Styles Has Earned The Most Out Of The One Direction Lads
5 Seconds Of Summer Reveal The Genius Style Advice Harry Styles Once Gave Them
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Pranks Mabel on Final Night of Arena Tour

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermione Granger's Name Wrong