Harry Styles

Harry Styles Wore A Glittery Suit On Stage And It Might Just Be His Best Yet

Not to mention the fact that he'd lost all of the buttons to his shirt.

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 11:36

Now that Harry Styles has embarked on his highly anticipated tour we’re finally getting to see all of those suits he’s been saving for such an occasion, and thank you universe because they are not dissapointing.

While we thought nothing would ever beat his pink Good Morning America number, it turns out he had so much more where that came from as he continues to live his best suit life.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news you need in your life right now >>>

So when he showed up to his Paris gig last night not only did we gasp at the fact that he was wearing a frilly shirt cut down to his belly button, but also because he was rocking a diamanté two piece.

HE WAS LITERALLY SPARKLING THE ENTIRE EVENING. 

But it’s not just us who can’t get enough of the former One Direction lad being a style icon, as fans continue to express their true feelings on Twitter about the whole thing.

“Harry Styles wearing a classy frilly, low-neck blouse under a stunningly sparkly suit. A VISION,” one user wrote, as another added: “I love the way Harry Styles let his shirt unbutton. And these glittering suits are killing  me.”

What with all this and the fact that Niall Horan is also currently on tour (albeit not wearing anything as remotely sparkly), we’re spoilt for choice as to what our new lock screen will be of. 

Lol just kidding, it will be of both of them photoshopped into a holiday pic they've never taken.

Latest News

Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
Who Is Sam Lonsdale? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Lauren Jauregui &amp; Halsey
Lauren Jauregui and Halsey Land Major Spotify Milestone
Anderson .Paak At Brixton Academy London 2018
5 Reasons Why Anderson .Paak's Brixton Academy Gig Left Us Speechless
Taylor Swift performs &#039;New Year&#039;s Day&#039; on November 13, 2017
Taylor Swift Shares Footage of ‘Delicate’ Dance Reheasals
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Confirms That His Upcoming Second Album Is Finished
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Harry Styles Wore A Glittery Suit On Stage And It Might Just Be His Best Yet
Stormzy Refollows Maya Jama On Instagram After Fans Feared They'd Split
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reveals What Her Favourite Song of Hers Is
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’
Miley Cyrus Is Being Sued For $300 Million Over 'We Can't Stop' Copyright Claim
Celebs Pay Tribute To Stephen Hawking Following His Death
Fans Are Questioning What Zayn Malik Will Do About His Tattoo Of Ex Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Unfollows Ex Gigi And Mum Yolanda Hadid In The Wake Of Their Split
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Students Campaigning For Safer Gun Control After The Parkland School Shooting
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles Wore A Glittery Suit On Stage And It Might Just Be His Best Yet
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
Harry Styles
BRITs 2018: Harry Styles Thanks Fans After Winning First Solo BRIT
Stormzy performs at The BRIT Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena on February 21, 2018 in London, England.
BRITs 2018: 9 ‘OMG’ Moments From Music’s Biggest Night
From Harry Styles To Marnie Simpson: Shocking Secrets Celebs Revealed About Themselves
Celebrities
Shocking Secrets Stars Have Revealed About Themselves | MTV Celeb
The BRIT Awards
BRITs Video Of The Year Winners
Harry Styles Reportedly Took His New Girlfriend Home To Meet The Family This Christmas
Harry Styles kisses James Corden
Harry Styles Plants A Huge Kiss On James Corden's Lips In Festive AF Carpool Karaoke
Harry Styles’ Pink Velvet Trousers Are A Dream Come True
QUIZ: Is This A Harry Styles Or A Shania Twain Outfit?

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Confirms She's Leaving Geordie Shore
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Megan McKenna drinks for Muggy Mike
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Just Proved Her Devotion To Muggy Mike In A Pretty Big Way
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover