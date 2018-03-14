Harry Styles Wore A Glittery Suit On Stage And It Might Just Be His Best Yet

Now that Harry Styles has embarked on his highly anticipated tour we’re finally getting to see all of those suits he’s been saving for such an occasion, and thank you universe because they are not dissapointing.

While we thought nothing would ever beat his pink Good Morning America number, it turns out he had so much more where that came from as he continues to live his best suit life.

So when he showed up to his Paris gig last night not only did we gasp at the fact that he was wearing a frilly shirt cut down to his belly button, but also because he was rocking a diamanté two piece.

HE WAS LITERALLY SPARKLING THE ENTIRE EVENING.

But it’s not just us who can’t get enough of the former One Direction lad being a style icon, as fans continue to express their true feelings on Twitter about the whole thing.

“Harry Styles wearing a classy frilly, low-neck blouse under a stunningly sparkly suit. A VISION,” one user wrote, as another added: “I love the way Harry Styles let his shirt unbutton. And these glittering suits are killing me.”

What with all this and the fact that Niall Horan is also currently on tour (albeit not wearing anything as remotely sparkly), we’re spoilt for choice as to what our new lock screen will be of.

Lol just kidding, it will be of both of them photoshopped into a holiday pic they've never taken.