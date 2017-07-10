Harry Styles

Harry Styles Wore A Pink Ruffle Shirt For Dunkirk Promo And We’re Just Really Enjoying It

The actor and singer is currently promoting his first ever acting gig in the war flick.

Lucy Bacon
Monday, July 10, 2017 - 15:16

Harry Styles is currently doing all of the promo under the sun for the new Christopher Nolan flick Dunkirk, which also means a whole load of outfit changes.

And unlike most people who would swap one dark shirt for another, Harry likes to throw the odd purple or pink ruffled number in to mix things up.

Just look at how cute he is in this particularly fancy Burberry number:

Now we just have to wait a month or two for the high street to catch up and start doing their own versions. You know, because £195 is a little excessive for us mere mortals.

But that wasn’t the only one that has caught our attention, with this mauve situation yet another highlight.

And that’s only the LA interviews, just IMAGINE what he might wear for Europe.

