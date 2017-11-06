Harry Styles’ ‘Kiwi’ Music Video Involves A Bunch Of Mini Mes Recreating His Best Looks

Harry Styles is finally gracing us with a brand new music video this week (Wednesday 8 November to be exact) and this time around it’s less about him flying through the air and more about 29 ridiculously cool kids dressed in his fave suits.

The visuals for Kiwi were teased by Hazza himself as he took to Twitter recently to share a few snaps of the cast, which fans have realised involves mini mes channelling their inner HS.

Yep, as Harry proudly plays the role of teacher, his students are seemingly wearing a mix of old school outfits and ones that Harry has worn himself

// NOVEMBER.8 // KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI pic.twitter.com/9swmrntx96 — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 3, 2017

That’s including Beau, who is rocking an identical suit to the Gucci number that the singer is sporting. Yes, we wish we looked anywhere near this cool when we were younger. Or now, for that matter.

// NOVEMBER.8 // BEAU // KIWI KIWI KIWI

KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI. pic.twitter.com/VRduJcWxfA — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 4, 2017

Harry’s also introduced us to Darmani, who is wearing a floral suit that dreams are made of.

// NOVEMBER.8 // DARMANI // KIWI KIWI KIWI

KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI KIWI. pic.twitter.com/rh1vtSRCSq — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 5, 2017

Fans have also pointed out that there’s quite a number of tributes being paid to his style, including that knitted vest he wore for his Another Man shoot, his SNL look, as well as a load of jazzy shirts that are no doubt part of his SS18 plan.

Hurry up Wednesday, we need this video already.