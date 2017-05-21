Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

With Katy Perry being signed as a judge on the revived singing show American Idol, is it possible a mega chart star could become a judge on the UK’s very own X Factor?

According to reports, producers of the long running singing show are desperate to sign Harry Styles as a surprise judge for the upcoming fourteenth series.

Getty

However Hazza wouldn’t be appearing on the show week in, week out – apparently he is just being sought as a guest judge for the exciting Judges Houses stage.

“Everyone is in agreement that Harry would be a ratings winner,” a well placed source told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“His chart positions clearly show he is set to become the biggest solo star from One Direction,” the source added – clearly impressed that Harry hit the top spot of both the singles and albums charts in recent weeks.

Getty

“Not only does he seem to be a clear fans’ favourite he’s also being hailed by music critics as well,” the source added.

However it sounds like this could all be wishful thinking at this stage.

“Nothing has been signed yet but Cowell and Co want to make it happen if schedules allow,” the source said – while an official X Factor spokesperson added it is “too early” to speculate who will appear at the 2017 judges houses.

Harry of course found fame on The X Factor’s seventh series back in 2010 as part of One Direction.

And while the band might be on hiatus, all five original members are busy making and releasing solo albums – and apparently all of the lads could return to The X Factor later this year to perform.

“Louis [Tomlinson] was the only one to perform on X Factor last year but all the boys could potentially sing this year,” the Daily Star source says.

That’s wroth getting excited about!

Need some more reality show memories? Check out 7 Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits...