Harry Styles

Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 11:42

With Katy Perry being signed as a judge on the revived singing show American Idol, is it possible a mega chart star could become a judge on the UK’s very own X Factor?

According to reports, producers of the long running singing show are desperate to sign Harry Styles as a surprise judge for the upcoming fourteenth series.

Getty
However Hazza wouldn’t be appearing on the show week in, week out – apparently he is just being sought as a guest judge for the exciting Judges Houses stage.

“Everyone is in agreement that Harry would be a ratings winner,” a well placed source told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“His chart positions clearly show he is set to become the biggest solo star from One Direction,” the source added – clearly impressed that Harry hit the top spot of both the singles and albums charts in recent weeks.

Getty
“Not only does he seem to be a clear fans’ favourite he’s also being hailed by music critics as well,” the source added.

However it sounds like this could all be wishful thinking  at this stage.

“Nothing has been signed yet but Cowell and Co want to make it happen if schedules allow,” the source said – while an official X Factor spokesperson added it is “too early” to speculate who will appear at the 2017 judges houses.

Harry of course found fame on The X Factor’s seventh series back in 2010 as part of One Direction.

And while the band might be on hiatus, all five original members are busy making and releasing solo albums – and apparently all of the lads could return to The X Factor later this year to perform.

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki perform Just Hold on! | Finals | The X Factor UK 2016

“Louis [Tomlinson] was the only one to perform on X Factor last year but all the boys could potentially sing this year,” the Daily Star source says.

That’s wroth getting excited about!

Need some more reality show memories? Check out 7 Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits...

Latest News

Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Justin Bieber Is Over-sharing His Painful Eye Infection

Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Jade Thirlwall Might Be Playing Princess Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Version Of Aladdin

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

More From Harry Styles

Celebrity

Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Music

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Harry might get to be the godfather of Liam&#039;s baby.
Celebrity

Liam Payne Isn’t Exactly Harry Styles’ Number One Fan

Music

Harry Styles’ Carpool Karaoke Involves Gold Latex And An Incredible Julia Roberts Impression

Music

Harry Styles Performed An Acoustic Version Of Two Ghosts And We Are Not Okay

Celebrity

Harry Styles' Mystery 'Carolina' Girl Has Finally Been Revealed

Celebrity

Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

Celebrity

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Celebrity

Harry Styles’ Reaction To This Kendall Jenner Sex Joke Really Is Everything

Music

Harry Styles Is Well On Track For A No.1 Album This Friday!

Music

Harry Styles Finally Unveils ‘Behind The Album’ Documentary On Apple Music

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson