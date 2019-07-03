Is Harry Styles Set To Play Elvis Presley In Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Biopic?

It looks like Harry Styles might be dusting off his blue suede shoes to take on the biggest role of his movie career to date: portraying Elvis Presley in an upcoming biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

The One Direction singer has reportedly thrown his hat in the ring for the iconic role, with The Hollywood Report claiming that he’s already submitted a screen test and is being seriously considered by producers for the position.

The same publication has said that four other contenders are still in the running for the film, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Miles Teller, Ansel Elgort and Austin Butler all expressing an interest in the lead role.

The position is set to be filed in the next few weeks, with Hollywood legend Tom Hanks already signing on the dotted line to portray Elvis’s longtime manager and close friend, Col. Tom Parker.

There aren’t many details on what the film will include just yet, but it’s guaranteed to documented the music icon’s rise to superstardom and the friendships he built along the way.

If Harry does get the role, this would mark the second major production he’s been involved in since 1D went on hiatus. Back in 2016, a source told The Sun that he’d be using his free time to explore filmmaking and acting.

“Since stepping away from [the band] Harry has really enjoyed life outside that pop bubble. Acting is something he really enjoys and he’s been working behind the camera on a number of different projects.”

May the best man win.