It Seems There Is A Lot To Be Discussed About Harry Styles' X Factor Outfit

Harry Styles returned to where his fame began on Saturday night – The X Factor stage.

The chart topping hunk was back on the show to demonstrate to the 2017 contestants how it’s done when it comes to giving an incredible live performance.

Hazza was introduced to the stage and blasted out his rocky new track Kiwi – thrilling the live studio audience and fans watching at home.

However it would seem his choice of outfit caused something of a stir – as he rocked the stage wearing a flamboyant purple suit.

And people were not shy when it came to voicing their views over Harry’s outfit choice – with Twitter being flooded with opinions.

Most thought he looked incredible – but some saw him being compared to a Quality Street, The Joker from Batman, Tinky Winky from the teletubbies and even Lazy Town villain Robbie Rotten.

However many thought the star looked incredible – with one tweeting: “Harry Styles is wearing a purple flared suit and he still looks like a god”.

A rock and roll god indeed.