People Are Going To Extreme Lengths To Recreate Harry Styles's Dimples

That breathtaking smile can actually be bought.

Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 12:41

Ever dreamed of waking up to the sight of Harry Styles's dimples beaming down on you in a categorically and strictly non-creepy sense? Well. It turns out those chances aren't quite as one in a billion as you'd once feared because a bunch of people are wandering around planet Earth with the very same facial feature. 

The latest cosmetic surgery trend is creatively titled dimpleplasty, and - for the bargain price of £650 - us regular folk can nip down to a local surgeon for a 30 minute procedure that, you guessed it, leaves everyone looking that little bit more like the One Direction dreamboat.

Ah, what a world.

It turns out thousands of people out there are on board with the concept, with plastic surgeon Dr Wright Jones revealing that he's recently seen an upswing in people enquiring about fake dimples. Thanks for the business, Harry. 

“The procedure is trending not only because the results are so profound but also, in part, because it’s so quick," he told the Daily Star. "To create the fake dimples, surgeons create an incision inside a patient’s mouth, where a defect is created in the cheek muscle, known as the buccinator.

He explained: “The muscle is then attached to the undersurface of the skin so that the dimples are seen upon animation, but not when the face is relaxed.”

The major downside in all this is that the operation isn't permament, so fans who'd like to keep those dimples firmly on their face would have to keep forking out for extra ops every two months. Not one for the faint-hearted or financially challenged, then. 

