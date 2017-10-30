Harry Styles

Review: Harry Styles Live On Tour at London's Eventim Apollo

The One Direction heart throb goes solo and proves he's carving his own path...

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 17:45

Last night (30th October 2017) we had the pleasure of joining Harry Styles at London’s Eventim Apollo for his second sold out show at the venue. 

It’s common knowledge that One Direction fans are a force of nature, but even that didn’t prepare us for the sheer volume of screams the 23 year-old was met with as he stepped on stage. 

Hélène Marie Pambrun

With the initial harmonies from his track ‘Ever Since New York’ echoing around the venue, Harry’s silhouette came into view and as the silky curtain dropped there was nothing short of a frenzy with this high level of energy continuing throughout the entire show.

Watching Harry Styles perform is infectious, you can’t help but grin as he dances around the stage having the time of his life. Harry seems really, really happy right now and this shows in his performance.  

We had the pleasure of joining @harrystyles at his London show this evening 😍 Head to our Instagram Story for all the best bits... 💖🥝🌸 #harrystylesliveontour #harrystyles

One thing that struck us about last night’s show was the overall positivity exuding from every corner of the Eventim Apollo. Fans were waving rainbow flags and multiple times throughout the show Harry took the time to encourage people to be themselves and do whatever makes them happy. 

Harry performed tracks from his debut album Sign Of The Times as well as throwing in a couple of One Direction tracks for good measure. He performed fan favourite ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ and then went straight into a rock rendition of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’. 

Thank you London.

Thank you London.

A post shared by @harrystyles on

Among the set were a couple of cover versions, one of which we’ve seen before in Radio 1’s Live Lounge, ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac – Harry owns this rendition of the famous track and it’s clear that his album is influenced by the legendary band. He also performed a song he wrote for Ariana Grande called ‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’ which went down particularly well with the crowd.

One thing we’ve learnt from this show is that Harry’s album track ‘Kiwi’ is definitely one of the fan’s favourite tracks from his debut. Not only did they throw actual kiwi fruit on stage – to which Harry slipped on, but styled out very gracefully – as he came onstage for the encore fans were chanting ‘Kiwi’ so loud that Harry put down his guitar and the band performed it for a second time!

Overall Harry Styles’ live show is a positive, uplifting and all-round entertaining experience, throw his characteristic charm into the mix and you’re pretty much in love. We’ll be first in line when he returns to London for his arena tour in April 2018.

SET LIST

Ever Since New York
Two Ghosts
Carolina
Sweet Creature
Only Angel
Woman
Meet Me in the Hallway
Just a Little Bit of Your Heart (Ariana Grande cover)
Stockholm Syndrome (One Direction song)
What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)
Kiwi

Encore:
From the Dining Table
The Chain (Fleetwood Mac cover)
Kiwi
Sign of the Times

CHECK OUT THESE PICTURES FROM THE SHOW HERE:

Harry Styles Live On Tour at London's Eventim Apollo (30/10/17)

  • Hélène Marie Pambrun
    1 of 8
  • Hélène Marie Pambrun
    2 of 8
  • Hélène Marie Pambrun
    3 of 8
  • Hélène Marie Pambrun
    4 of 8
  • Hélène Marie Pambrun
    5 of 8
  • Hélène Marie Pambrun
    6 of 8
  • Hélène Marie Pambrun
    7 of 8
  • Hélène Marie Pambrun
    8 of 8

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'SIGN OF THE TIMES' HERE:

View the lyrics
Just stop your crying, it's a sign of the times
Welcome to the final show
Hope you're wearing your best clothes
You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky
You look pretty good down here
But you ain't really good

We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets?
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets?

Just stop your crying, it's a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Just stop your crying, it'll be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here

Just stop your crying, have the time of your life
Breaking through the atmosphere
And things are pretty good from here
Remember everything will be alright
We can meet again somewhere
Somewhere far away from here

We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets?
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets?

Just stop your crying, it's a sign of the times
We gotta get away from here
We gotta get away from here
Stop your crying, baby, it'll be alright
They told me that the end is near
We gotta get away from here

We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets?
We never learn, we been here before
Why are we always stuck and running from
The bullets? The bullets?

We don't talk enough, we should open up
Before it's all too much
Will we ever learn? We've been here before
It's just what we know

Stop your crying, baby, it's a sign of the times
We gotta get away, we got to get away
We got to get away, we got to get away
We got to get away
We got to, we got to, away
We got to, we got to, away
We got to, we got to, away
Writer(s): Jeff Bhasker, Harry Styles, Mitch Rowland, Alex Salibian, Ryan Nasci, Tyler Johnson Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Latest News

Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)

Review: Harry Styles Live On Tour at London's Eventim Apollo

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Is Billboard's Woman of the Year 2017

Rocket League: This Is When You Will Finally Be Able To Play It On Nintendo Switch

Blair Witch

The Blair Witch Project Could Be Returning As A TV Show

Rapper Offset of Migos attends the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week at the 69th Regiment Armory on September 10, 2017 in New

Migos’ Offset, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage Drop New Album 'Without Warning'

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Nicki Minaj Announced As The Face Of H&M Fashion Campaign

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Rolling Stone - Cardi B photographed by Justice Apple

Cardi B Scores First Rolling Stone Cover

Kanye West Drops CyHi The Prynce Collaboration 'Dat Side'

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More

Scott Disick Admits He Only Hung Out With Bella Thorne To Make Kourney Kardsahian Jealous

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Has Been Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2018

Niall Horan Wants To Collaborate With Camila Cabello

The Very Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Kelly Clarkson &amp; Jennifer Hudson

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson Praise Each Other on Twitter

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato's Next Official Single Is 'Tell Me You Love Me'

More From Harry Styles

Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)

Review: Harry Styles Live On Tour at London's Eventim Apollo

Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)

Harry Styles Live On Tour at London's Eventim Apollo (30/10/17)

Harry Styles’ Necker Island Antics Have Finally Been Revealed By Richard Branson Himself

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night

Harry Styles Groped During Performance As Fans Slam ‘Sexual Assault’

Harry Styles

Harry Styles Reveals That He Came Up with One Direction's Name

Harry Styles Has Made An Unexpected Fashion Decision That Will Go Down In History

Harry Styles Just Paid The Biggest Compliment To A Crowd Of 4,000 Young Women

Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced That They’re About To Reunite

Did Harry Styles Just Pull The Ultimate Gentleman Move During Date Night With Camille Rowe?

Vote Now To Pick Your 2017 EMA UK & Ireland Act Wildcard Nominee!

Harry Styles Opens Solo Tour In San Francisco

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours