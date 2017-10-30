Review: Harry Styles Live On Tour at London's Eventim Apollo

Last night (30th October 2017) we had the pleasure of joining Harry Styles at London’s Eventim Apollo for his second sold out show at the venue.

It’s common knowledge that One Direction fans are a force of nature, but even that didn’t prepare us for the sheer volume of screams the 23 year-old was met with as he stepped on stage.

Hélène Marie Pambrun

With the initial harmonies from his track ‘Ever Since New York’ echoing around the venue, Harry’s silhouette came into view and as the silky curtain dropped there was nothing short of a frenzy with this high level of energy continuing throughout the entire show.

Watching Harry Styles perform is infectious, you can’t help but grin as he dances around the stage having the time of his life. Harry seems really, really happy right now and this shows in his performance.

One thing that struck us about last night’s show was the overall positivity exuding from every corner of the Eventim Apollo. Fans were waving rainbow flags and multiple times throughout the show Harry took the time to encourage people to be themselves and do whatever makes them happy.

Harry performed tracks from his debut album Sign Of The Times as well as throwing in a couple of One Direction tracks for good measure. He performed fan favourite ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ and then went straight into a rock rendition of ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

Thank you London. Thank you London. A post shared by @harrystyles on Oct 30, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Among the set were a couple of cover versions, one of which we’ve seen before in Radio 1’s Live Lounge, ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac – Harry owns this rendition of the famous track and it’s clear that his album is influenced by the legendary band. He also performed a song he wrote for Ariana Grande called ‘Just a Little Bit of Your Heart’ which went down particularly well with the crowd.

One thing we’ve learnt from this show is that Harry’s album track ‘Kiwi’ is definitely one of the fan’s favourite tracks from his debut. Not only did they throw actual kiwi fruit on stage – to which Harry slipped on, but styled out very gracefully – as he came onstage for the encore fans were chanting ‘Kiwi’ so loud that Harry put down his guitar and the band performed it for a second time!

Overall Harry Styles’ live show is a positive, uplifting and all-round entertaining experience, throw his characteristic charm into the mix and you’re pretty much in love. We’ll be first in line when he returns to London for his arena tour in April 2018.

SET LIST

Ever Since New York

Two Ghosts

Carolina

Sweet Creature

Only Angel

Woman

Meet Me in the Hallway

Just a Little Bit of Your Heart (Ariana Grande cover)

Stockholm Syndrome (One Direction song)

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song)

Kiwi

Encore:

From the Dining Table

The Chain (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Kiwi

Sign of the Times

CHECK OUT THESE PICTURES FROM THE SHOW HERE:

Harry Styles Live On Tour at London's Eventim Apollo (30/10/17) Hélène Marie Pambrun 1 of 8

Hélène Marie Pambrun 2 of 8

Hélène Marie Pambrun 3 of 8

Hélène Marie Pambrun 4 of 8

Hélène Marie Pambrun 5 of 8

Hélène Marie Pambrun 6 of 8

Hélène Marie Pambrun 7 of 8

Hélène Marie Pambrun 8 of 8















WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'SIGN OF THE TIMES' HERE: