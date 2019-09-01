Some Fans Are Unstanning Harry Styles Because Of His Controversial New Haircut



Harry Styles has caused a bit of chaos today after he was spotted wandering around Italy with a haircut that is literally worlds away from his usual red-carpet ready style.

The singer has swapped out his curly pushed-back hair for a shaggy mane and the fandom are separated into two groups: a) the people who have never stanned harder and b) the people who literally despise it.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on his new look and the response was pretty divided: “Me forcing myself to like Harry’s new hair style bc I want to support him in any way possible,” one person wrote.

Another wrote the simple comment “Ok bye” as a third fan wrote: “Mood after seeing harry’s new hair style" alongside a GIF of a devastated dog.

The good news is that several people stood up for the mop: “Today i learnt that people will genuinely unstan harry styles for styling his hair differently.. don’t let the door hit y’all on the way out luvs.”

“Some people really unstanned harry styles because of his hair??? his HAIR???? why are y’all like this lmao.”

The intellectuals of the fandom have also pointed out that he now looks like a glorious combination of Louis Tomlinson and Jonathon Byers from Stranger Things. And anyone with something negative to say about that clearly has no taste.

Tbh, we’re digging the messy style. What’s wrong with a little change?