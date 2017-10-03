Taylor Swift And Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced That They’re About To Reunite

Hold onto your 1989 albums and Harry Styles merch, because it looks like Taylor Swift and her jazzy suit wearing ex might just be about to reunite.

You see it’s all kicking off in the rumour department this week, after reports emerged that they’re both in the running to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China later this year.

Watch! All of the latest celeb news that you need in your life right now >>>

According to Seventeen, fans have uncovered a press release from the Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Administration Bureau claiming that both singers needed a license for their performances.

Said licenses were then issued for November 20, allowing them to each perform four songs as part of the show.

Taylor and Harry Styles are rumored to be performing at this year's Victoria Secret Fashion Show that will be held in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/aBVlBEok55 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwizzleReport) September 30, 2017

Now unless someone’s just been very clever in the photoshop department, or it’s just a coincidence that they’re both performing there on that date, this sounds like it could be HUGE.

It’s even more exciting knowing that if they were to both perform, that they’d have to do the awks reunion at the end of the show when the angels and the performers take a final bow together.

*Crosses fingers*