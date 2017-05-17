Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

Tess Ward has spoken out for the first time since being essentially outed as Harry Styles’ possible new girlfriend, claiming all of this new attention is ‘horrible’.

Chatting to The Times for an interview, which we imagine was meant to be more about her career as a chef and food blogger, the conversation soon turned to the fans who have begun to flood her social media pages since it was reported that she’s dating Harry.

"At the moment, I'm getting a lot of direct messages there, but I respectfully chose not to reply to them, because they're all... interesting. I want a break!"

“It’s been so weird, the hate messages … very bizarre. I’m not the kind of person who’s interested in fame and if you’re put in an environment which you don’t understand and you can’t control and you don’t want it’s horrible … I just want to do what I love and that’s cook, it really is," she explained.

We hate to break it to you Tess, but as boyfriends go Harry Styles is probably the most famous one you could have right now.

Though she was keen to remain completely and utterly tight lipped about the details, replying when asked if they are actually an item: "I literally don't have anything to say about that."

Tess and Harry first sparked rumours last week when they were seen in the same car, oh and then she borrowed one of his shirts for the polo.

So we guess we’ll just have to wait and see if they’re ready for a couple name.

