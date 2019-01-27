The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic

ICYMI, a Harry Styles superfan called Kelsy Karter hit the headlines earlier this week after debuting a massive tattoo of the singer on her cheek.

The New Zealand musician has now defended why she underwent a portrayal of the former One Direction star on her face and hit out at speculation the whole thing is a publicity stunt to promote her career.

In a conversation with The Edge Afternoon Show, the 24-year-old argued that there’s nothing wrong with wearing her passion for Harry loud and proud: “I just wear my heart on my cheek and I couldn’t really control what went on from there.”

“As a fellow musician, I really respect what he’s doing for rock ‘n’ roll. I’m a female in the modern day movement of rock ‘n’ roll and he’s exposed the kids to sounds they might have not otherwise heard. “

Getty

She added: “Because he came from the pop world and did a rock ‘n’ roll album, it’s opened doors for people like me. I really respect what he’s doing and love what he’s doing – and he’s nice to look at.”

As for rumours that she underwent the inking to promote new single ‘Harry’, she insisted that the tattoo is “completely unrelated” to the song: “I'm a big fan of Harry and I'm not afraid to express it and I honestly don't know how to do anything half-a****.”

Finally know what I’m getting Harry for his birthday.... — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 18, 2019

This comes days after Kelsy dropped the video for her new track, which features references to Harry’s self-titled album and includes the lyrics: “Harry, I’m gonna make you love me, you’re gonna make me breakfast.”

Chill: undetected.