Harry Styles

The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic

Kelsy Karter has defended the controversial inking

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 09:51

ICYMI, a Harry Styles superfan called Kelsy Karter hit the headlines earlier this week after debuting a massive tattoo of the singer on her cheek.

The New Zealand musician has now defended why she underwent a portrayal of the former One Direction star on her face and hit out at speculation the whole thing is a publicity stunt to promote her career.

mama, look what i made me do
View this post on Instagram

mama, look what i made me do

A post shared by Kelsy Karter (@kelsykarter) on

In a conversation with The Edge Afternoon Show, the 24-year-old argued that there’s nothing wrong with wearing her passion for Harry loud and proud: “I just wear my heart on my cheek and I couldn’t really control what went on from there.” 

“As a fellow musician, I really respect what he’s doing for rock ‘n’ roll. I’m a female in the modern day movement of rock ‘n’ roll and he’s exposed the kids to sounds they might have not otherwise heard. “

Getty

She added: “Because he came from the pop world and did a rock ‘n’ roll album, it’s opened doors for people like me. I really respect what he’s doing and love what he’s doing – and he’s nice to look at.”

As for rumours that she underwent the inking to promote new single ‘Harry’, she insisted that the tattoo is “completely unrelated” to the song: “I'm a big fan of Harry and I'm not afraid to express it and I honestly don't know how to do anything half-a****.”

This comes days after Kelsy dropped the video for her new track, which features references to Harry’s self-titled album and includes the lyrics: “Harry, I’m gonna make you love me, you’re gonna make me breakfast.”

Chill: undetected.

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album And Releases A New Single
Win Tickets To The BRIT Awards 2019 (And After Party!)
Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Wins MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019!
WIN: Meet Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Nathan Henry And Scotty T At This Year’s VidCon London
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
The Ultimate Travel Gear Guide For Solo Travelers
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
Eating our way through New York’s best pizza slices
You can now hire a personal photographer in Rome. &#039;Insta-Boyfriend.&#039;
12 No Bullsh*t Tips For Solo Female Travellers
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle
The Most Instagrammable Spots in Iceland’s Golden Circle

More From Harry Styles

The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Harry Styles Interviews Timotheé Chalamet And Asks Him About That Peach Scene
Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet Just Had A Deep And Meaningful Conversation
From Harry Styles To Halsey: The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2018
Harry Styles To Host 2019 Met Gala Alongside Lady Gaga And Serena Williams
Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)
Harry Styles Has Been Dressing Like This Muppet The Entire Time
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
Harry Styles Has Posed With More Farm Animals For Gucci And Life Will Never Be The Same
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
You Probably Missed Harry Styles’ Cameo In Netflix's ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’
Harry Styles and Camille Row split
Harry Styles Has Apparently Split From Model Camille Rowe
One Direction Fans Are Losing It Over ‘2020 Reunion Tickets’ But Is Everything As It Seems?
Harry Styles Made Sure His Final Tour Gig Was A Night To Remember

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Brands Boyfriend Charlie A Liar After Finding Messages On His Social Media From Another Girl
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive