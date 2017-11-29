This Account Compares Harry Styles To Macarons And It's Delicious From All Angles

Something that really sets the Harry Styles fandom apart from literally every other sub-group on the entire planet is that their enthusiasm for the curly dreamboat just never wears thin.

From that time someone sold his actual vomit on eBay to the moment a fan bagged his breath in a plastic case and flogged it online for a casual $5000 - there's nothing that even comes close the devotion Harry inspires in his followers.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

A Twitter profile by the name of @harryasmacarons has now done exactly what it says on the tin and compared Harry to everyone's favourite sugary treat.

It turns out there are no shortage of designs that somehow relate to an outfit Hazlan wore one time, and we're beyond impressed by the time and energy that went into tracking down his multiple macaron counterparts.

This account hasn't attracted the attention of Harry just yet but we're happy to bring a bit of sickly sweet joy to the life of the HS fandom up and down the country by shining a spotlight on it.