Harry Styles

Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut

Stan Twitter has a lot of feelings about the sketch

Monday, December 14, 2020 - 09:46

Timothée Chalamet transformed into Harry Styles as part of his hosting debut on SNL and fans are loving how perfect the impression was.

During one part of the episode, Timothée (in the disguise of Harry) appeared on a talk show with “Dionne Warwick” (portrayed by Ego Nwodim) to discuss his song Watermelon Sugar.

Dressed in a knitted jumper, Timothée claimed: "I’m Harry Styles, I am a singer, sort of an essential fashion man and you could say, I do it for everyone."

He continues: “I think [the song is] just about summer, but some people think it's about oral sex."

Getty

In Timothee’s opening monologue for the show, he says: “It is a huge honour to be hosting Saturday Night Live in New York City! Man, I'm so happy to be here.

"I'm from New York, I live in New York. I actually grew up in an arts building in Hell's Kitchen about 12 minutes from here. Before I was born, my mom was a dance teacher but on occasion, she would do background work on Saturday Night Live."

Getty

Fans loved everything about his portrayal of Harry, with one person writing: “The thought of Timothée Chalamet dressed as Harry Styles will forever occupy my brain rent-free,” as another said: “My life is complete now, I can die in peace.”

Timothée and the real Harry Styles have known each other for a while, with the pair previously discussing topics including social media and acting for a 2019 feature in i-D Magazine. 

Do you think Timothée nailed the impression?

 

Latest News

Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut
The Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Signed A Multi-Year Content Deal With Hulu
Selena Gomez Reportedly 'Isn't Ready' To Be In A Relationship With Jimmy Butler
Charli D’Amelio Explains Why It’s “Detrimental” Having Relationships In The Public Eye
Lizzo Gets Candid About Experiencing Negative Thoughts: “They Happen To Everybody”
Get To Know - Finn Askew
Get To Know: Finn Askew
Kourtney Kardashian Confirms She’s Starring In He’s All That With Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio Responds To Accusations She Buys Followers On TikTok
Saweetie Tells Us What She Wants For Christmas & Who Her Dream Musical Collab Is In Our Exclusive Q&A!
Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Skin Condition In A Candid Instagram Post
The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party Is Cancelled For The First Time In 42 Years
Demi Lovato’s “Unconventional” Christmas Tree Is Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen Before
Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
The Kardashian Family Release Part Two Of Their FaceTime Prank Trolling Celebrity Friends
Dixie D’Amelio On Why She Deleted A Clip Of Her New Song From TikTok Amid Criticism
The Inside Scoop On Rumours Selena Gomez Is Dating NBA Player Jimmy Butler
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio’s Mum Opens Up About Their Upcoming Reality Show
Get To Know - Shane Codd
Get To Know: Shane Codd
Addison Rae And The D’Amelio Sisters Earn A Place On The Forbes 30 Under 30 List 2021

More From Harry Styles

Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Harry Styles - Golden - Music Video
Harry Styles
Golden
Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar - Music Video (Screengrab)
Harry Styles
Watermelon Sugar
Harry Styles Reveals His Top Tips For Staying Entertained During Self-Isolation
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Harry Styles - Falling - Music Video
Harry Styles
Falling
Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Harry Styles Fans Are Convinced He Has A Secret Twin Who Works At Starbucks
Adele And Harry Styles Have Been Holidaying Together In The Caribbean And We Can't Deal

Trending Articles

Charli D’Amelio Sets The Record Straight About A Fake “Leaked” Picture Online
Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together
Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut
TV Shows
Are You The One: What Happened To Our Fave Couples From The Show IRL?
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Dixie D’Amelio On Why She Deleted A Clip Of Her New Song From TikTok Amid Criticism
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Selena Gomez Reportedly 'Isn't Ready' To Be In A Relationship With Jimmy Butler