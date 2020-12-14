Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Harry Styles For His SNL Hosting Debut

Timothée Chalamet transformed into Harry Styles as part of his hosting debut on SNL and fans are loving how perfect the impression was.

During one part of the episode, Timothée (in the disguise of Harry) appeared on a talk show with “Dionne Warwick” (portrayed by Ego Nwodim) to discuss his song Watermelon Sugar.

Harry Styles (😉) talked Watermelon Sugar on The Dionne Warwick Talk Show. pic.twitter.com/LV3zMnAxjV — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 13, 2020

Dressed in a knitted jumper, Timothée claimed: "I’m Harry Styles, I am a singer, sort of an essential fashion man and you could say, I do it for everyone."

He continues: “I think [the song is] just about summer, but some people think it's about oral sex."

Getty

In Timothee’s opening monologue for the show, he says: “It is a huge honour to be hosting Saturday Night Live in New York City! Man, I'm so happy to be here.

"I'm from New York, I live in New York. I actually grew up in an arts building in Hell's Kitchen about 12 minutes from here. Before I was born, my mom was a dance teacher but on occasion, she would do background work on Saturday Night Live."

Getty

Fans loved everything about his portrayal of Harry, with one person writing: “The thought of Timothée Chalamet dressed as Harry Styles will forever occupy my brain rent-free,” as another said: “My life is complete now, I can die in peace.”

timothée chalamet playing harry styles on saturday night live pic.twitter.com/lN5VJavUC8 — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) December 13, 2020

timothee chalamet playing harry styles on SNL pic.twitter.com/lxKkJ6tkl2 — Rachel (@rkrockwell96) December 13, 2020

Timothée and the real Harry Styles have known each other for a while, with the pair previously discussing topics including social media and acting for a 2019 feature in i-D Magazine.

Do you think Timothée nailed the impression?