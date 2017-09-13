Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable
Starting the petition for a Rihanna and Harry collaboration in 3, 2, 1...
Well, we certainly never expected Harry Styles to be singing this song.
Earlier this week Harry performed in BBC Radio 1's famous Live Lounge as a last-minute replacement for The Killers and we were impressed that he had a cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain' ready to go but it turns out he had a back-up too.
Along with 'The Chain' (which sounded amazing, by the way), the 'Two Ghosts' singer cranked out a sexy, rockier version of Rihanna and DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' and we are a little obsessed with it.
He slows down Rihanna's quick flirtatious flow for the sultry rendition, which interestingly omits Bryson Tiller's verse as Harry does his best Rihanna impression.
'Kitty, kitty, baby / Give that thing some rest'? Well, he doesn't quite go that far, but Mr. Styles' cover is seriously sexy, just in a slightly more inadvertent way that the original.
With Rihanna still to perform 'Wild Thoughts', we can't help but wonder if she'd embrace an arrangement like this if Bryson Tiller wasn't with her to duet because her voice would sound insane if she did.
For now we'll enjoy Harry's lush cover, which should honestly be put on iTunes immediately. Can that be arranged?
By Ross McNeilage
