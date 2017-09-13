Harry Styles

Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable

Starting the petition for a Rihanna and Harry collaboration in 3, 2, 1...

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 14:47

Well, we certainly never expected Harry Styles to be singing this song.

Earlier this week Harry performed in BBC Radio 1's famous Live Lounge as a last-minute replacement for The Killers and we were impressed that he had a cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain' ready to go but it turns out he had a back-up too.

Along with 'The Chain' (which sounded amazing, by the way), the 'Two Ghosts' singer cranked out a sexy, rockier version of Rihanna and DJ Khaled's 'Wild Thoughts' and we are a little obsessed with it.

View the lyrics

He slows down Rihanna's quick flirtatious flow for the sultry rendition, which interestingly omits Bryson Tiller's verse as Harry does his best Rihanna impression.

'Kitty, kitty, baby / Give that thing some rest'? Well, he doesn't quite go that far, but Mr. Styles' cover is seriously sexy, just in a slightly more inadvertent way that the original.

Getty Images

With Rihanna still to perform 'Wild Thoughts', we can't help but wonder if she'd embrace an arrangement like this if Bryson Tiller wasn't with her to duet because her voice would sound insane if she did.

For now we'll enjoy Harry's lush cover, which should honestly be put on iTunes immediately. Can that be arranged?

Harry Styles - 'Wild Thoughts' (Cover)

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH HARRY STYLES PERFORM 'TWO GHOSTS' BELOW

View the lyrics

Latest News

Lana Del Rey's 'White Mustang' Video Is A Sultry Ride

Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing

12 Times Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson Have Already Been The Cutest Celeb Couple Going

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Is Blac Chyna Working On A Debut Rap Album?

Justin Bieber Fans Troll Selena Gomez's Assistant For Confirming Jelena Is Dead

12 Reasons John Legend Blew Us Away On His Darkness And Light Tour In London

Gigi Hadid Loves A Bit Of Zayn Malik's Chicken And Sweetcorn Pie

Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable

PewDiePie Issues Apology Video For Using Racist Slur In Online Stream

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

Game-Changing Apps Every Beauty Obsessed Human Should Download Now

Stardew Valley

This Game Is A Mix Of Harry Potter, Studio Ghibli And Stardew Valley And You'll Want To Play It Right Now

OMG - Kesha Is Headlining Her Own Show In London In November

15 Celeb Fashion Stylists You Need To Start Following On Instagram Right Now

Grool, The First Teaser For The Mean Girls Musical Is Here

Love Island's Montana Brown Is Joining MTV News As A Weekly Presenter!

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Fergie and Nicki Minaj Unveil Incredible 'You Already Know' Music Video

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Share A Kissing Selfie And It's Cute AF

More From Harry Styles

Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable

Zayn Malik Has Told The World He ‘Never Really Spoke To Harry Styles’ During His One Direction Days

Harry Styles Covered Fleetwood Mac In Live Lounge and Everything Is Right Again

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles’ Voice Can Be Heard In Camille Rowe’s Insta Story And Fans Are Going Wild For It

Harry Styles - Two Ghosts Live in studio - Music Video
Harry Styles

Two Ghosts (Live In Studio)

Harry Styles Announces Live Album With New Version of 'Two Ghosts'

Bebe Rexha Just Can’t Seem To Shake Those Harry Styles Comparisons

Music

A Harry Styles Special Is Coming To The BBC

Music

Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello Win Big at the Teen Choice Awards

Could Harry Styles perform on The X Factor?
TV Shows

Harry Styles To Perform On The X Factor As Simon Cowell Is 'Keen To Have Him In A Guest Slot'

Simon Cowell has said One Direction could reform without Harry Styles
Celebrity

One Direction Could Reunite Without Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Might Come Back Predicts Simon Cowell

Celebrity

Harry Styles’ Ex Tess Ward Just Threw Potential Shade At Him Through The Medium Of Mushrooms

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet

TV Shows

Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Explains The Zero Geordies Policy For Her Wedding To John Noble

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Says It's 'Not The Right Time' For Her And Boyfriend Joel Corry To Settle Down

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Discusses One Thing She Really Hates In The Bedroom

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Charlotte Crosby Hits Out At 'Rank, Fake Girl' In Seriously Cryptic Twitter Post

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

Little Mix Come Clean About Why They Always Wear Leotards On Stage

Zayn Malik Has Told The World He ‘Never Really Spoke To Harry Styles’ During His One Direction Days