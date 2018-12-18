Hayley Kiyoko Talks First Kisses And Feeling Hella Jealous In MTV Laid Bare

View the lyrics

Yeah

I need a drink

Whiskey ain't my thing

But shit is all good

I can handle things

Like I wish that you would

You've been out of reach, could you explain

I think that you should

What you been up to

Whose been loving you good

I'm just on the floor, I'm like a model

Been looking through the texts and all the photos

But don't you worry I can handle it

No, don't you worry I can handle it

If you let him touch ya, touch ya,

touch ya, touch ya, touch ya, touch ya (yeah)

The way I used to, used to, used to, used to, used to, used to (yeah)

Did you take him to the pier in Santa Monica

Forget to bring a jacket, wrapped up in him cause you wanted to

I'm just curious, is it serious?

I'm just curious, is it serious?

Calling me up so late at night

Are we just friends?

You say you wanted me, but you're sleeping with him

You think of me, I'm what you see

When you look at the sky

I don't believe you

You ain't been loving me right

I'm just on the floor, I'm like a model

Been looking through the texts and all the photos

But don't you worry I can handle it

No, don't you worry I can handle it

If you let him touch ya, touch ya,

touch ya, touch ya, touch ya, touch ya (Yeah)

The way I used to, used to, used to, used to, used to, used to (Yeah)

Did you take him to the pier in Santa Monica

Forget to bring a jacket, wrapped up in him cause you wanted to

I'm just curious, is it serious?

If you let him touch ya, touch ya,

touch ya, touch ya, touch ya, touch ya (Yeah)

The way I used to, used to, used to, used to, used to, used to (Yeah)

Did you take him to the pier in Santa Monica

Forget to bring a jacket, wrapped up in him cause you wanted to

I'm just curious, is it serious?

I'm just on the floor, I'm like a model

Been looking through the texts and all the photos

But don't you worry I can handle it

No, don't you worry I can handle it

If you let him, if you let him

If you let him touch ya, touch ya,

touch ya, touch ya, touch ya, touch ya (Yeah)

The way I used to, used to, used to, used to, used to, used to (Yeah)

Did you take him to the pier in Santa Monica

Forget to bring a jacket, wrapped up in him cause you wanted to

I'm just curious, is it serious?

I'm just curious, is it serious?

Writer(s): SVANTE CLAS HALLDIN, JAKOB GUSTAV HAZELL, BRANDON SKEIE, LISA DAWN VITALE, HAYLEY KIYOKO ALCROFT, HAYLEY KIYOKO Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com