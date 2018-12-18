Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko Talks First Kisses And Feeling Hella Jealous In MTV Laid Bare

We don't know about you but we're wishing Hayley was our first kiss...

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 12:13

The reigning queen of 20GayTeen, Hayley Kiyoko, is proving that there is nothing she can’t do when it comes to killing it in the music scene. After we crowned her our MTV Push Artist of the Year at the VMA’s, Hayley continued to slay our lives and be crowned Rising Star of 2018 by Billboard at their Women In Music awards. Is there anything this girl can’t do?

Stopping by to fill us in on the BTS of her music video for ‘Curious’, Hayley stripped down the video for us and revealed all of her favourite moments and more.

“This opening scene was very stressful because the sun was going down,” Hayley tells us. “I think we shot this opening scene in like 10 minutes. We just had to keep going and so it was very stressful and I was not laughing during this point in time.”

Talking about how she brought her friends and band pals into the video, Hayley explains: “This is my good friend Henry Zaga, an amazing actor who plays the boyfriend. I also have my bandmates in the music video, you can kind of spot them throughout the video.

getty

On her on-screen-girlfriend, Hayley reveals: “Theresa, before she did this, she told me she had never kissed a girl before and I was like: ‘WELL YOU’RE ABOUT TO RIGHT NOW AND... ACTION!’, it was funny.

We are still OBSESSED with this video and can't wait to see everything Hayley achieves in the upcoming year.

