Hayley Williams

Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

The pair were together for almost a decade.

Monday, July 3, 2017 - 18:04

Have a look at the latest from MTV News..

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is getting divorced from her New Found Glory guitarist husband Chad Gilbert.

The pair were together for almost ten years and married just over a year ago, but have now announced their split via Instagram in a joint statement in which they say: "Marriage is not for the faint hearted."

Spent a couple days + NYE at Disney World! My resolution is to worry less about future, wallow less in past. Just be present and focus on whatever is right in front of me.

The honest statement, which has now been deleted from Instagram, began: "So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There's real life behind these black and white words. Sleepless nights and procrastination and sadness and fear...Unfortunately, it all ends up looking the same. Like some publicity crap."

The pair intend on remaining friends and supporting each other "personally and professionally."

Instagram/xchadballx

We wish them all the best!

Latest News

Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

I Lived Like A Lifestyle Blogger For A Week And It Kind Of Sucked

It's Now Possible To Create Your Own Geofilter On Snapchat

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Being Sued Over Controversial T-Shirt Line

The 5 Best Things About Green Day at British Summer Time

Five Nights At Freddy&#039;s

Five Nights At Freddy's Next Game Has Been CANCELLED

Connor Franta's Advice For His 16-Year-Old Self Is Seriously Relatable

Demi Lovato Pens A Love Letter To The LGBTQ Community In Honour Of Pride Month

Charlie Puth Attempts Slanguage and It is Hilarious

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Hit A Relationship Milestone After They Wake Up In Bed Together

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Gets Real About Being Trolled Online: ‘You Do Get Gutted’

Jedward Drop A Major Single AF Bombshell As Cupid Brings Back Elliot Crawford

Grime Stars Turn Out In Force For A Special Night In Tottenham

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing Shaved All His Hair Off And It's All Very Slim Shady

Pharrell Williams Is Working on the New Ariana Grande Album

How To Come Out To Your Friends And Family

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

More From Hayley Williams

Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

Music

Paramore Drop All The Details Including New Single 'Hard Times', Album & Tour Dates!

Music

Paramore Original Member Zac Farro Is Back In The Band

Music

Paramore's Hayley Williams Gives Fifth Album Update On Instagram

CHVRCHES

Bury It (Ft. Hayley Williams)

Music

This Week's Must-Listen New Music Round Up Ft. Tom Odell, Nick Jonas, Usher & More!

Style

Paramore’s Hayley Williams Has Announced Her Hair Dye Range & All Of Our Teenage Dreams Are Coming True

Music

#RelationshipGoals…The Current Hottest Couples In Rock Music

The Hottest Rock Couples

Ellie Goulding Joins The Army Of Celebs In Taylor Swift's Bad Blood Music Video

Is Taylor Swift Teaming Up With Kendrick Lamar On A Remix Of Her New Single ‘Bad Blood’?

Cara Delevingne, Zendaya & Hayley Williams Shoot Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ Music Video!

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Celebrity

The Romance Between Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Is Heating Up As They Search For Love On MTV's Single AF

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Shorter Hair As She Heads Out To Surprise Stephen Bear