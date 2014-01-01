Paramore's Hayley Williams And New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert To Separate

Have a look at the latest from MTV News..

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is getting divorced from her New Found Glory guitarist husband Chad Gilbert.

The pair were together for almost ten years and married just over a year ago, but have now announced their split via Instagram in a joint statement in which they say: "Marriage is not for the faint hearted."

The honest statement, which has now been deleted from Instagram, began: "So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There's real life behind these black and white words. Sleepless nights and procrastination and sadness and fear...Unfortunately, it all ends up looking the same. Like some publicity crap."

The pair intend on remaining friends and supporting each other "personally and professionally."

Instagram/xchadballx

We wish them all the best!