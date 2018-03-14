Health

8 Signs You Need To Stop Oversharing Your Personal Life

Only your doctor needs to hear about that rash on your left bumcheek.

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 12:47

It's one thing sharing certain parts of yourself with close friends, partners, and family members - but it might be time to sit back and question WTF you are doing when random strangers seem to know the most intimate details about your private life.

From being way too forward about certain medical issues to complaining about your boyfriend/girlfriend so much that the entire world knows you're on the verge of break-up, here are eight surefire signs that you need to reign in your oversharing.

Everyone knows your embarrassing health issues

While most people are too mortified to even talk to their GP about that weird rash on their bum, you are the kind of person who introduces the topic in the middle of a job interview and currently has a camera-roll stacked full of images of oozing spots and weeping sores. Yummy. 

Which means people are always asking for your medical advice 

As a consequence of this, people feel the need to share their own (ahem) personal problems with you on a daily basis. From the colleague wanting intel on their first smear test, to the BFF who knows your entire sexual history back to front - you're apparently the go-to person for no-nonsense health advice.

Nobody cares about your answers in Never Have I Ever

You don't need to be on your fifth G&T to share some of the more x-rated scenarios from your past. On the plus side, this puts you in the 1% of people on the planet who aren't completely mortified by the thought of their Google search history going public.

People keep offering you unwelcome relationship advice

It turns out your constant whining about your partner never changing their socks and refusing point blank to floss has left most people convinced that you're gearing up to call time on the relationship. Most of the time, this couldn't actually be further from truth. 

Taxi drivers in your local area know all your secrets

Some of the most intense conversations you've ever had have been at 3am when some poor soul is forced to sit next to you for twenty minutes. A short cross-section of things you've discussed in the past: the meaning of life, your intense fear of intimacy, lifelong struggles with body confidence, and your teenage battle with eczema.

The entire office knows how dissatisfied you are with your job

The downside of this IDGAF attitude is that you're literally terrible at keeping your true feelings under lock and key. While you might *think* you're being subtle af, there's a good chance you've already told your boss that you hate him/her and are already applying for a rival company.

You are the master of social-media shade

Seeing as you have absolutely no regard for withholding your true thoughts, it makes sense that you're the most vocal, hilarious, and occasionally brutal person to follow on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook etc. Let's just say nobody dead or alive gets a free pass.

You've considered becoming a professional vlogger

It's basically the dream job for you isn't it? A space in which to spill every single aspect of your personal life to a group of adoring masses? Imagine a world in which people actually invested time and energy into your confessions rather than shrugged, rolled their eyes, and steered the conversation onto safer ground.

Time to purchase a Canon. 

 

