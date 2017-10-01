How Eating Too Much Sugar Can Have An Impact On Your Mental Health

The first instinct when something goes wrong might be to hit the fridge and gorge on all the sugary snacks in sight, but this can actually have a negative impact on a person's overall mental health.

While a bunch of research has been undertaken about the influence of sugar on the brain, a study in 2016 published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry has found a link between brain inflammation and depression.

Combined with a study dated from 2010, this means that the overconsumption of sugar is equally as unhealthy for a person's mindset as it is for their physical wellbeing.

The latter study pointed out that a diet high in sugar is more likely to cause inflammation of the brain than a diet rich in vegetables and healthy proteins, which means hitting the biscuit drawer when you feel a bit low is the worst thing to do.

The results of said studies have also been backed up by a registered nurse who discussed how eating too much sugar can be one of many factors in triggering the onset of stress and depression.

"Sugar increases inflammation throughout the body, including in the brain," Rebecca Lee revealed in an interview with Insider.

That doesn't mean you have to swear off all products containing sugar for the rest of time, but it might be wise to start introducing a bit of a moderation to the amount of Haribos you eat per day.