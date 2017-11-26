Scientists Find Link Between Energy Drinks And Mental Health Problems

Energy drinks might've been the major contributing factor to completing your dissertation, but a recent study has thrown up a load of questions about the health implications of caffeine consumption.

A study recently published in the 'Frontiers in Public Health' journal has pointed out that the drawbacks to energy drinks aren't just limited to potential kidney damage and an increased likelihood in developing diabetes.

The study has actually found links between overconsumption of caffeine and the onset of mental health problems. According to a Korean report, having too much of the product can wreak havoc on your mood and sleep pattern.

Experts Gareth Richards and Andrew P. Smith have written a study on this very issue titled 'A Review of Energy Drinks and Mental Health, with a Focus on Stress, Anxiety, and Depression.'

Published in the Journal of Caffeine Research back in 2016, the study concludes that people with a habit of consuming energy drinks "may increase the risk of undesirable mental health outcomes" - but pointed out that direct cause and effect was still difficult to pin down.

This follows research carried out by Kaplan et al, which claimed that there's a fine line between enjoying the benefits of a caffeine rush versus feeling tired and irritable. While 250g of the substance triggers feelings of elation in subjects, a measure of 500mg is more commonly associated with irritability.

While it's pretty difficult to reach an all-encompassing conclusion about the drawbacks of caffeine, it might be worth limiting your daily intake if you're experiencing any unwelcome symptoms.