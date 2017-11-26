Health

Scientists Find Link Between Energy Drinks And Mental Health Problems

It might be a good idea to place a limit on your caffeine intake.

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 14:50

Energy drinks might've been the major contributing factor to completing your dissertation, but a recent study has thrown up a load of questions about the health implications of caffeine consumption. 

A study recently published in the 'Frontiers in Public Health' journal has pointed out that the drawbacks to energy drinks aren't just limited to potential kidney damage and an increased likelihood in developing diabetes.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

The study has actually found links between overconsumption of caffeine and the onset of mental health problems. According to a Korean report, having too much of the product can wreak havoc on your mood and sleep pattern. 

Experts Gareth Richards and Andrew P. Smith have written a study on this very issue titled 'A Review of Energy Drinks and Mental Health, with a Focus on Stress, Anxiety, and Depression.'

Scientists are conducting research into the overconsumption of energy drinks. / Getty

Published in the Journal of Caffeine Research back in 2016, the study concludes that people with a habit of consuming energy drinks "may increase the risk of undesirable mental health outcomes" - but pointed out that direct cause and effect was still difficult to pin down.

This follows research carried out by Kaplan et al, which claimed that there's a fine line between enjoying the benefits of a caffeine rush versus feeling tired and irritable. While 250g of the substance triggers feelings of elation in subjects, a measure of 500mg is more commonly associated with irritability.

While it's pretty difficult to reach an all-encompassing conclusion about the drawbacks of caffeine, it might be worth limiting your daily intake if you're experiencing any unwelcome symptoms. 

 

 

 

More From Health

Scientists Find Link Between Energy Drinks And Mental Health Problems

How Eating Too Much Sugar Can Have An Impact On Your Mental Health

In The Least Surprising News Ever, Putting Glitter Up Your Vagina Is A Bad Idea

Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered

Science Says That Sleeping In On Weekends Could Make You Thinner

Life

Cool Stuff You Never Knew About Your Vagina

Emma Blackery Talks Looking After Your Mental Health

phobias

Things You Need To Know About Phobias

14 Things You Need To Know About Schizophrenia

14 Things You Need To Know About Bipolar Disorder

Life

Depression: The Perception vs. The Reality

Life

16 Self-Care Tips To Try This Weekend

Trending Articles

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Marnie Simpson Is Raging After Being Denied Entry To A Restaurant For Wearing A Tracksuit

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn's Amazing Transformation

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Scotty T Puts His Sizeable Bulge On Display In This NSFW Underwear Selfie

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos