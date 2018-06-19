The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered

Vaginas. They’re amazing, they’re awesome, and they’re wonderful - but they can also be confusing af. Which is why it’s hardly surprising that many of us take to Google to try and find answers to our vajay related queries.

Here, we’ve done the hard work for you - answering some of the most-asked queries about vaginas on the internet. Full disclosure: ‘see your doctor’ covers almost everything.

"What is a vagina steamer?"

Welcome to the 21st century, folks, where vagina steaming is apparently a ‘thing’. However, it’s really not a ‘thing’ you should do - even if Chrissy Teigen did. In fact, experts advise that you keep very hot liquid away from your genitals. Shocking.

To elaborate, the practice of vagina steaming involves squatting over a pot of boiling water and herbs, in order to - theoretically - ‘cleanse’ your vajay, prevent smelly discharge, and relieve cramps. Note the THEORETICALLY, because there’s no proof that wafting steam around your nether regions does anything, other than increase your risk of serious burns, and causing irritation by upsetting your natural pH balance.

So yeah, don’t do it. If you are experiencing cramps, discharge or anything unusual in the vaginal area, put the kettle away and see your doctor instead.

"Why is my vagina burning?"

There are a number of causes for vaginal discomfort and pain, so there’s not really a ‘one size fits all’ answer to this one. It could be a yeast infection, it could be an STI (always use condoms!), it could be that chemicals found in everyday products are irritating the sensitive skin of your vagina, or it could be something else.

The important thing is to notice when something feels wrong down there, and see your doctor ASAP.

"How to stop vagina itching?"

See above. While there are some home remedies that claim to work wonders (natural yoghurt, adding a small amount of apple cider vinegar to your bathwater etc), it’s really not a good idea to self-diagnose and treat yourself.

Itching can be a sign of an STI, so get yourself to the doctor or sexual health clinic STAT, and tell them what’s going on.

"What is your vagina name?"

Errrrr. Whatever you want it to be? Could even go for something fancy like Lady V of Labiatown, if you want.

A more serious answer, though, is that the term ‘vagina’ actually refers to the tube leading from the cervix of the uterus to the outside world. The external part of your genitals - the bits you can see - aren’t actually your vagina, that’s the vulva and labia.

"Sore vagina during pregnancy"

Not technically a question, but you get the gist. Many women experience vaginal pain during pregnancy, most in the second trimester, although it can also occur at any time during the 40 weeks.

Causes include pressure on pelvic nerves, increased blood-flow and cervix dilation - and most of the time it’s not anything to be overly-concerned about in terms of your baby’s health, even if it is ridiculously unpleasant. However, don’t put on a brave face - you should always speak to your doctor if you are experiencing pain, as it can be a sign of more serious conditions, too.

"How to get rid of skin tags on a vagina?"

Skin tags are small, soft skin growths that have a slightly raised appearance, and they can appear on most parts of the body including your eyelids, armpits and groin. They’re typically harmless and not contagious, but they do also look quite a bit like genital warts, so always get them checked out.

ALSO and VERY IMPORTANTLY: do not try and remove them at home. This is bad. This is a bad idea. As with all previous answers - see your doctor.

"How to prevent ingrown pubic hairs?"

Ingrown hairs are hairs that have curled around and grown back into your skin instead of rising up from it. Annoying, sometimes painful and not very nice to look at, they are the pests of the pubic region - particularly because it can feel almost impossible to prevent them.

Avoiding shaving that area and using a gentle exfoliator regularly can help keep them at bay, but if an ingrown hair gets infected, you should (let’s all say it together now) SEE YOUR DOCTOR. They can make a small incision to remove it, or prescribe you something to help.

Hope this helped. Now get on the phone to your doctor.

- Words by Lizzie Cox.