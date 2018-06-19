Health

The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered

Pls don't steam your vag.

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 12:14

Vaginas. They’re amazing, they’re awesome, and they’re wonderful - but they can also be confusing af. Which is why it’s hardly surprising that many of us take to Google to try and find answers to our vajay related queries.

Here, we’ve done the hard work for you - answering some of the most-asked queries about vaginas on the internet. Full disclosure: ‘see your doctor’ covers almost everything. 

"What is a vagina steamer?"

Welcome to the 21st century, folks, where vagina steaming is apparently a ‘thing’. However, it’s really not a ‘thing’ you should do - even if Chrissy Teigen did. In fact, experts advise that you keep very hot liquid away from your genitals. Shocking. 

To elaborate, the practice of vagina steaming involves squatting over a pot of boiling water and herbs, in order to - theoretically - ‘cleanse’ your vajay, prevent smelly discharge, and relieve cramps. Note the THEORETICALLY, because there’s no proof that wafting steam around your nether regions does anything, other than increase your risk of serious burns, and causing irritation by upsetting your natural pH balance. 

So yeah, don’t do it. If you are experiencing cramps, discharge or anything unusual in the vaginal area, put the kettle away and see your doctor instead. 

face mask / heat pad / vagina steam no I don’t know if any of this works but it can’t hurt right? *vagina dissolves*

"Why is my vagina burning?"

There are a number of causes for vaginal discomfort and pain, so there’s not really a ‘one size fits all’ answer to this one. It could be a yeast infection, it could be an STI (always use condoms!), it could be that chemicals found in everyday products are irritating the sensitive skin of your vagina, or it could be something else.

The important thing is to notice when something feels wrong down there, and see your doctor ASAP. 

"How to stop vagina itching?"

See above. While there are some home remedies that claim to work wonders (natural yoghurt, adding a small amount of apple cider vinegar to your bathwater etc), it’s really not a good idea to self-diagnose and treat yourself.

Itching can be a sign of an STI, so get yourself to the doctor or sexual health clinic STAT, and tell them what’s going on. 

Getty

"What is your vagina name?"

Errrrr. Whatever you want it to be? Could even go for something fancy like Lady V of Labiatown, if you want. 

A more serious answer, though, is that the term ‘vagina’ actually refers to the tube leading from the cervix of the uterus to the outside world. The external part of your genitals - the bits you can see - aren’t actually your vagina, that’s the vulva and labia. 

"Sore vagina during pregnancy"

Not technically a question, but you get the gist. Many women experience vaginal pain during pregnancy, most in the second trimester, although it can also occur at any time during the 40 weeks.

Causes include pressure on pelvic nerves, increased blood-flow and cervix dilation - and most of the time it’s not anything to be overly-concerned about in terms of your baby’s health, even if it is ridiculously unpleasant. However, don’t put on a brave face - you should always speak to your doctor if you are experiencing pain, as it can be a sign of more serious conditions, too. 

Getty

"How to get rid of skin tags on a vagina?"

Skin tags are small, soft skin growths that have a slightly raised appearance, and they can appear on most parts of the body including your eyelids, armpits and groin. They’re typically harmless and not contagious, but they do also look quite a bit like genital warts, so always get them checked out.

ALSO and VERY IMPORTANTLY: do not try and remove them at home. This is bad. This is a bad idea. As with all previous answers - see your doctor. 

"How to prevent ingrown pubic hairs?"

Ingrown hairs are hairs that have curled around and grown back into your skin instead of rising up from it. Annoying, sometimes painful and not very nice to look at, they are the pests of the pubic region - particularly because it can feel almost impossible to prevent them.

Avoiding shaving that area and using a gentle exfoliator regularly can help keep them at bay, but if an ingrown hair gets infected, you should (let’s all say it together now) SEE YOUR DOCTOR. They can make a small incision to remove it, or prescribe you something to help. 

Hope this helped. Now get on the phone to your doctor. 

- Words by Lizzie Cox.

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Why Barbie Isn’t The Hero We Need In 2019
The answers to the most googled questions about sex
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive

More From Health

The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered
16 Things Everyone Thinks During A Smear Test
These YouTubers Are Taking Part In This Year's Stand Up To Cancer Livestream
Alaska from RuPaul&#039;s Drag Race.
Maybe Stop Drinking Your Own Wee Already
Life
15 Tweets That Just GET Anxiety
Actually Useful Everyday Tips If You Feel Tired AF All The Time
Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered
8 Signs You Need To Stop Oversharing Your Personal Life
What Is Lucid Dreaming And How Can You Control It?
Life
What The Most Weird And Common Dreams Actually Mean
How To Embrace Every Single Aspect Of Your Naked Body
This Is How Climate Change Could Affect Your Periods

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered