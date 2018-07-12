Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill Apologises For Controversial Comments About The #MeToo Movement

The actor claimed he was scared to flirt for fear of being called "a rapist or something"

Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 17:21

Henry Cavill has apologized for a series of controversial comments he made about the #MeToo movement that have sparked backlash online.

The Superman actor previously told GQ Magazine that the anti-harassment movement had made him more hesitant about dating and claimed that flirting with someone as a public figure was equivalent to “casting [himself] into the fires of hell.” 

Getty

During the interview, the 35-year-old said that his “old-fashioned” method of flirting could be misconstrued: “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place.

“Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something. So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.

"But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?"

Getty

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the actor has now apologized for the “misunderstanding” surrounding his quotes and insisted that he has learned a “valuable lesson” from the experience. 

“Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention,” he said. “In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other. 

He added: “Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. 

“I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support."

 

 

 

Latest News

Henry Cavill Apologises For Controversial Comments About The #MeToo Movement
This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement
Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot
B Young
Get To Know: B Young
This Love Island Star Has Just Quit The Villa Because ‘It’s The Right Thing To Do’
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
This Is How Much Money Kim Kardashian Earns From A Single Instagram Post
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Childish Gambino performing live at Lollapalooza 2014
Childish Gambino Drops “Summer Pack” Surprise Singles
People Aren’t Happy About Forbes Describing Kylie Jenner As A ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire
Celebrities who reversed their plastic surgery
From Kylie Jenner To Kim Kardashian: 8 Celebs Who Reversed Their Plastic Surgery
‘Barbie Feet’ Is The Fastest Route To Having A Celebrity Inspired Instagram
Celebs who totally changed their accents
From Liam Payne To Lindsay Lohan: 8 Times Celebs Totally Changed Their Accents And The Internet Was Beyond Confused
Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
twenty one pilots Drop TWO Tracks & Announce New Album ‘Trench’
4 Reasons You Need To Start Playing Football
olly alexander years and years palo santo london
Years & Years’ Palo Santo Party In London Was Out Of This World
This Instagram Model Got Bitten By A Shark During An Impromptu Photoshoot
Years &amp; Years performing live at Roundhouse, London
Years & Years Debut New Song 'Valentino' Featuring MNEK Live Onstage In London
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours

More From Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill Apologises For Controversial Comments About The #MeToo Movement
Demi Lovato Had The Best Strategy When Instagram Flirting With Henry Cavill
Movies
Justice League Deleted Scenes - Cast Reveal Faves & Sequel Ideas | MTV Movies
Movies
Justice League Workout: Cast Reveal Fitness & Diet Tips | MTV Movies
Man Of Steel
Movies
Man Of Steel 2 Is Happening After All!
Celebrity
Henry Cavill Walked Around Time Square In A Superman Shirt & Absolutely No-One Noticed
Movies
Henry Cavill Shares First Topless Selfie & His Buffness Nearly Breaks The Internet
Fresh Batman v Superman Images Show Off New Batmobile, Angry Superman
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice
Movies
WIN A 5 Star Trip To Rome For Two With The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
David Beckham & Jason Statham Enjoy Guy Ritchie's Star Studded Wedding
Say What?! Is Henry Cavill REALLY Going To Star In The Fifty Shades Of Grey Sequel?

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Vicky Pattison Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Behind Those John Noble Split Rumours
Charlotte Crosby Does The Most Brutal Thing To Get Over Her Ex Boyfriends
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps
Boyfriend of late Love Island star Sophie Gradon is found dead
Tributes Pour In As Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Aaron Armstrong Dies Weeks After Her Death
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Fans Are Mistaking Marnie Simpson For Another Geordie Shore Star In This Peachy Shot
Marnie Simpson reveals she got a VHC piercing
Marnie Simpson Admits To Piercing THIS Very Delicate Body Part And Talks Casey Johnson's 'Size'
Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Can You Spot What’s Different About Marnie Simpson In All These Recent Headshots?
This Is Apparently How Selena Gomez Really Feels About Justin Bieber’s Engagement