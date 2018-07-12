Henry Cavill Apologises For Controversial Comments About The #MeToo Movement

Henry Cavill has apologized for a series of controversial comments he made about the #MeToo movement that have sparked backlash online.

The Superman actor previously told GQ Magazine that the anti-harassment movement had made him more hesitant about dating and claimed that flirting with someone as a public figure was equivalent to “casting [himself] into the fires of hell.”

During the interview, the 35-year-old said that his “old-fashioned” method of flirting could be misconstrued: “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place.

“Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something. So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.

"But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?"

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the actor has now apologized for the “misunderstanding” surrounding his quotes and insisted that he has learned a “valuable lesson” from the experience.

“Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention,” he said. “In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other.

He added: “Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties.

“I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support."