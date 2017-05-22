Behind The Glitter: Hey Violet Talk Us Through Their ‘Break My Heart’ Video
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 12:58
Rena, Miranda, Nia, Casey and Iain, aka Hey Violet, recently dropped by MTV to give us an exclusive run through of their 'Break My Heart video, and in between telling us they cut some clichéd dialogue from the opening and how Rena destroyed a piñata in literally three swings, Rena also revealed she even hung around to help clear up the mess they made on set..."In the hallway scene where there’s a bunch of glitter shards coming down," she explained, "we’re in the school hallway with the lockers and everything I remember afterwards there was like a big mess of the glitter shards and I went in afterwards and they were breaking down all the instruments and stuff like that and I was just like picking up the glitter shards because I felt bad that someone else had to clean them!"
CUTE!
Hear that story and more as they reveal all in our Laid Bare commentary of 'Break My Heart' below:
WATCH 'BREAK MY HEART' IN IT'S ORIGINAL GLORY HERE:
