10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
Seriously, we feel blessed.
Our mornings used to consist of scrolling through the Twitter feeds of Chrissy Teigen (arguably a genius), Ariana Grande, Lili Reinhart and any dog-related accounts for our daily dose of relatable tweets. Let's be real here, who can get out of bed in the morning without a good Twitter binge? Not us.
But forget all of them as there's someone funnier closer to home as we're adding Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan to the list of people we're loving online rn as she’s straight up hilarious. Seriously, from having the backs of her Geordie Shore cast mates againsts trolls, proving she's got girl power on lock, and clapping back at anyone with a negative outlook on her looks (because that's not cute folks FYI), her tweets are a damn blessing. Don’t @ us.
So here are 10 reasons why the reality TV babe is one big mood...
When she proved she’s all of us
Summing up the World Wide Web in one
Everyone forgets the pain of having a cold
Seriously, it’s no joke
All the times she’s shown she has #girlpower on lock
And that, you know, she's just a decent human being
She has zero time for anyone criticising her ride or dies
Or herself for that matter *claps way too hard*
Let's be real though, she's fire
Finally, we’re just going leave this one here…
Let us know your fave tweet from Holly over @MTVUK!