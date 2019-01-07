10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood

Our mornings used to consist of scrolling through the Twitter feeds of Chrissy Teigen (arguably a genius), Ariana Grande, Lili Reinhart and any dog-related accounts for our daily dose of relatable tweets. Let's be real here, who can get out of bed in the morning without a good Twitter binge? Not us.

But forget all of them as there's someone funnier closer to home as we're adding Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan to the list of people we're loving online rn as she’s straight up hilarious. Seriously, from having the backs of her Geordie Shore cast mates againsts trolls, proving she's got girl power on lock, and clapping back at anyone with a negative outlook on her looks (because that's not cute folks FYI), her tweets are a damn blessing. Don’t @ us.

Instagram

So here are 10 reasons why the reality TV babe is one big mood...

When she proved she’s all of us

I wasn’t aware football matches could last 120 minutes 🤦🏼‍♀️😩 — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 18, 2018

Summing up the World Wide Web in one

People on twitter can be so entitled and think that just because they’re sat behind a screen they have a god given right to be a cunt. Little tip, if you wouldn’t say it to them if you passed them in the street don’t say it at all ☺️ — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 15, 2018

Everyone forgets the pain of having a cold

Just laid in bed reminiscing on times when I could breath 🤧 those were the days — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 8, 2018

Seriously, it’s no joke

In not even being dramatic I think I’m dying — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 9, 2018

All the times she’s shown she has #girlpower on lock

I get so many messages from girls in shitty relationships and I just need you to know you might think you don’t deserve better, but you do, you’re worth so much more ❤️ — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) November 4, 2018

Yesss https://t.co/iucJsDRDss — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) November 4, 2018

And that, you know, she's just a decent human being

If somebody wants to show “tits and arse” that still does not invite rape!!! Stop telling people how to react and start telling people how to ACT! https://t.co/HptyAZMXt1 — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) November 17, 2018

She has zero time for anyone criticising her ride or dies

@abbiegshore you’re boring coz you don’t wear mini skirts LOLLLLL https://t.co/MZSTsAuQa0 — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) December 5, 2018

Or herself for that matter *claps way too hard*

Really pisses me off when everybody says “omg she looked so much better before” ... well where the fuck were you back then to tell me that because I guarantee 99.9% of my comments were calling me a fat troll 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) October 12, 2018

Let's be real though, she's fire

I’m dangerous, I’m dirty and I’ve got double Ds? 😂 — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) October 4, 2018

Finally, we’re just going leave this one here…

I feel like getting a pair of @ghd straighteners is like a rite of passage for a girl, you stick with your Argos ceramic coated until you hit 13 and then are trusted with the all mighty GHD 😂 — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) January 7, 2019

