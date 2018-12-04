Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore Fans Are Losing It Over This Sizzling Shot Of Holly Hagan’s Skintight Dress

Some people have described her as a "modern day Jessica Rabbit."

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - 11:46

 

Just incase anyone was thinking about pulling out their old LBD to hit up their work Christmas party, Holly Hagan has proved that we should all invest in a brand new outfit for the occasion. 

The Geordie Shore lass is no stranger to looking like an absolute goddess both IRL and on Instagram, but her latest post has left a good portion of her fans feeling a bit hot under the collar.

Now get checking out Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland transforming their house into Christmas heaven...

Taking to the gram with a shot of herself in skintight satin red dress, the 25-year-old captioned the image: “Little red dress” alongside a lipstick emoji.

It took absolutely no time for fans to get vocal about how much they loved her outfit, with one person branding her “smoking hot” while another described her as a “modern day Jessica Rabbit” and a “gorgeous girl.”

Instagram

Since Holly is always speaking up for the sisterhood, a third fan responded: “Honey you always look amazing and I think you are so beautiful thank you for making me believe that all women are beautiful love you honey xoxo.”

More praise came through with the comment: “Damn girl. Nothing like a red dress to get those hearts beating,” while someone else made the accurate assessment that she’s a 10/10 in both looks and personality.

Oh, and even Nathan Henry is a big fan of the shot: “Holy smokes you look fiiinnnne girl.”

Instagram

This comes after Holly left fans shook by uploading a picture of her rock-hard abs just as the rest of us have taken to eating mince pies for breakfast. There's always 2019. 

