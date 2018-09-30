Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants

They'll soon be a thing of the past

Monday, October 1, 2018 - 12:23


Holly Hagan has revealed that she’ll be saying goodbye to her breast implants and announced that her double F boobs will be a thing of the past by Thursday.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Twitter to reveal that she’s looking forward to embracing a more natural look but admitted that part of her will “miss” her old friends, iconically named Heidi and Audrina.

Now get checking out the time Charlotte Crosby vomited on herself in a truly epic drunken ordeal... 

"Will be saying goodbye to these boobs on Thursday, I’ll miss them but I can’t wait to be smaller,” she wrote.

Fans responded that they were happy for Holly, writing: “I think this is great. They must be heavy on your back and you are beautiful either way,” while another person said: "Best of luck, hope the surgery goes well. Nice to see you getting back to natural."

So this Thursday it’ll be time to say goodbye to these boobs 😂👋🏼 they have served me well and I wouldn’t trust anybody with my reduction other than Mr Hassan @elitesurgical I am so excited for smaller boobies 😍

It’s unknown what size Holly will be hoping for after the surgery, but she’s clearly looking forward to life without a pair of impressive implants on her chest. 

Even so, some fans aren’t 100% convinced that the reduction is a good idea, with one person writing: “Noooo they're fabulous! I actually have ure pic as my home screen for motivation!” as Holly responded: “Aw that’s sweet bless you."

This comes as Marnie Simpson revealed that she’s considering her boobs done for the first time, while pals Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry have always been open about the fact they love their cosmetic implants.

Best of luck with the op, Holly! 

