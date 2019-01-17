Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance

The Geordie Shore lass isn't here for any negativity.

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 11:14

Geordie Shore lass Holly Hagan has hit back at a troll who came for her looks following her recent transformation post.

The babe's post was all about the person she has become inside, but it seems a few trolls couldn't look past her exterior.

Play the video to see Holly Hagan's post-breast reduction update...

Replying to one particularly savage troll on Twitter, she wrote: "If you’d have read the caption properly you’d have realised I was talking about the person who I am inside. If people took 5 minutes to even look at that rather than trying to dig at how I look constantly you might actually be surprised."

While the online bully's tweets have since been deleted, it's clear from Holly's responses that the Twitter user tried to come for her to the extreme.

"I can’t believe this is someone’s daughter. Your mother must be so proud of you. I’ll pray for you and your family. Clearly, you were dragged up but there’s always hope that you’ll learn ☺️🙏🏼," Holly wrote.

It appears that the troll may have slut-shamed her and suggested her mam isn't proud of her.

"No darling my mother is proud. Sex is sex and nothing to be ashamed of. If I was a troll on the internet saying “bring back bullying” she would give me a slap and disown me," she wrote back.

Twitter/hollygshore

Replying to someone else who wanted to know what the deleted tweets said, Holly wrote: "She said she wouldn’t be my friend she’d probz bully me, then hashtagged “bring back bullying” 😂[sic]."

Charming.

The exchange comes after Holly revealed she'd absolutely love to spend a day with all the people she's been forced to block.

Twitter/hollygshore

"I’d absolutely love to spend a day with my blocked list and see if they had the same opinions of me when they left. Coz I guarantee they’d wanna be my best friends 🤷🏼‍♀️😂," she wrote.

We've got a feeling she's probably right on that one.

