Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini

It looks like someone is ready for the Summer.

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 12:08
It might be snowing outside but Holly Hagan is already testing which bikini she’ll be wearing when Summer eventually comes around. 

The Geordie Shore lass is pretty much in her swimwear all year round and has made no secret of the fact that she works seriously hard to get a rock-solid physique that looks seriously toned in a bikini.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses' sexiest snaps over the years... 

Giving us all a glimpse of what life could be like if the temperature was a bit kinder, the 25-year-old pulled on a blue string bikini and admitted that she can’t wait for warm nights out on the Toon with pals.

She captioned the selfie: “Ready for Summer” and added two fire emojis to the upload.

Ready for Summer 🔥🔥@misspap ❤️ #ad #misspap

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

Fans were loving the shot and left a series of comments about how Holly looks like a literal “goddess” on their feed: “WOW HONEY” one person said as another added: “Best in the world. Absolutely glorious.”

A separate user came forward to drop the comment: “Wow you look absolutely stunning holly nice phenomenal flawless body and outfit just a beautiful pretty perfect super natural goddess queen.”

Always half dressed 🤷🏼‍♀️ Bodysuit - @prettylittlething

And summing up everyone’s thoughts in one sentence, a fourth person concluded: “Goals AF, body goals, hair goals, everything goals.”

This comes amid reports that Holly has dropped her own dating app to help eternal singletons find a no-strings-attached “hook-up” in their local area. What a woman. 


 

