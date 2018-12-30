Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Embraces 'WAG' Life With Jacob Blyth

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan was on supportive girlfriend duties over the weekend as her footballer boyfriend, Jacob Blyth, was doing his thing on the pitch.

But being the top lass that she is, she couldn't help but take the mickey out of an unfortunate eye injury Jacob sustained.

Taking to Instagram stories, Holly took a close-up vid of Jacob's bruised eye and joked: "Fuming coz he's a 9/10 with his saggy eye 😂."

"Are you still fit?" She can be heard saying while he poses to prove he's still a worldie, even with a black eye.

While it's not completely clear how he incurred the injury, we do know that Holly's man led Barrow AFC to victory on Saturday with a header in the last few crucial seconds of the game.

So we're pretty sure his teammates are more than grateful he was willing to sacrifice his looks to win the match.

And Holly gave her followers a little insight into what WAG life looks like (aka, wives and girlfriends of footballers).

It basically consists of her cheering him on from the comfort of the living room, which came pretty easy since her man was the real mvp of the match.

And her support didn't end there, on Sunday the lass shared a clip on Instagram stories of Jacob busy using his foam roller while she was enjoying a few biccies.

"Whilst I'm sat eating biscuits. Opposites attract," she wrote.

Relatable. The fact that you were there for moral support is what matters most.

All in all, we'd say Holly has made WAG life look pretty bearable tbh. Any single footballers out there officially have permission to ask us out.