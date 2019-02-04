Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods

Let us start by saying Holly Hagan is a fully woke queen, but it seems a certain man did not like what she had to say about periods recently.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Twitter to preach about the need for the occasional day off to focus on your mental health (uh, hell yeah), as well as period leave for those who seriously suffer during their time of the month.

Play the video to see Holly's laser tattoo removal...

Now let's be clear, Holly is NOT saying that every woman should skive off work for a week every time mother nature comes knocking.

"Honestly mental health days in jobs should be a thing. Also period leave. Shouldn’t have to ring up and fake a sickness bug or sit and suffer in silence [sic]," she wrote.

Instagram/hollygshore

What we've gathered is, as a uterus-owner, Holly knows just how bad it can get for some and realises that it's kind of hard to put in a good shift when you'd rather crawl under your desk and roll around in the fetal position.

But a male named Mark (who sidenote: does not own a uterus) had a big fat problem with Holly's point.

For some reason, Mark felt that if a woman needs to take a day off once in a blue moon due to unbearable period pains then she doesn't deserve to be paid as much as a man.

... (let that sink in).

Sorry do you have a uterus? https://t.co/7jO50hRJvA — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) February 1, 2019

"Mental health yes but period leave? Get a grip! All these women who fight for equality and rightly so to be paid the same as@men but yet you want time off because of a period? Either you get equality or you don’t," Mark fired back at Holly.

Holly simply shut him down with six words, writing: "Sorry do you have a uterus?"

Which should have been enough tbh, but she wasn't about to stop there when Mark added: "Women shouldn’t be paid the same as men then."

And mark just for the record, if the shoe were on the other foot and men were the ones suffering with periods, I’d fight for them to have the day off. Because that’s the type of person I am. Yet men seem to be so angry about women taking 1 day for a uterus we didn’t ask for https://t.co/JzM2HDs2Ne — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) February 1, 2019

"And Mark just for the record, if the shoe were on the other foot and men were the ones suffering with periods, I’d fight for them to have the day off. Because that’s the type of person I am. Yet men seem to be so angry about women taking 1 day for a uterus we didn’t ask for [sic]."

As if we needed more proof that Holly is our total 2019 mood.

Someone needs to get Mark a uterus, a wide-set vagina and a heavy flow and then maybe we can talk.