Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods

The Geordie Shore babe is speaking to us on so many levels right now.

Monday, February 4, 2019 - 11:39

Let us start by saying Holly Hagan is a fully woke queen, but it seems a certain man did not like what she had to say about periods recently.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Twitter to preach about the need for the occasional day off to focus on your mental health (uh, hell yeah), as well as period leave for those who seriously suffer during their time of the month.

Play the video to see Holly's laser tattoo removal...

Now let's be clear, Holly is NOT saying that every woman should skive off work for a week every time mother nature comes knocking.

"Honestly mental health days in jobs should be a thing. Also period leave. Shouldn’t have to ring up and fake a sickness bug or sit and suffer in silence [sic]," she wrote.

Instagram/hollygshore

What we've gathered is, as a uterus-owner, Holly knows just how bad it can get for some and realises that it's kind of hard to put in a good shift when you'd rather crawl under your desk and roll around in the fetal position.

But a male named Mark (who sidenote: does not own a uterus) had a big fat problem with Holly's point.

For some reason, Mark felt that if a woman needs to take a day off once in a blue moon due to unbearable period pains then she doesn't deserve to be paid as much as a man.

... (let that sink in).

"Mental health yes but period leave? Get a grip! All these women who fight for equality and rightly so to be paid the same as@men but yet you want time off because of a period? Either you get equality or you don’t," Mark fired back at Holly.

Holly simply shut him down with six words, writing: "Sorry do you have a uterus?"

Which should have been enough tbh, but she wasn't about to stop there when Mark added: "Women shouldn’t be paid the same as men then."

"And Mark just for the record, if the shoe were on the other foot and men were the ones suffering with periods, I’d fight for them to have the day off. Because that’s the type of person I am. Yet men seem to be so angry about women taking 1 day for a uterus we didn’t ask for [sic]."

As if we needed more proof that Holly is our total 2019 mood.

Someone needs to get Mark a uterus, a wide-set vagina and a heavy flow and then maybe we can talk.

Latest News

Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
18 cities to visit before you're 30
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Stormi Webster Had The Cutest Reaction To Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Performance
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
Kim Kardashin and Kourtney Kardashian under fire from NHS for promoting diet products on Instagram, 2019
Celebs Including Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Promoting "Unsafe" Diet Products On Instagram
Kylie Jenner shares new photos of Travis Scott celebrating &#039;angel&#039; daughter Stormi&#039;s first birthday in February 2019
Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Family Video To Celebrate 'Angel' Stormi's First Birthday
Keyboardist Jordan Fish, lead vocalist Oliver Sykes, drummer Matt Nicholls, guitarist Lee Malia and bassist Matt Kean of rock band &#039;Bring Me The Horizon&#039; visit SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2018 in New York City.
Bring Me The Horizon Land Their First UK Number One Album With ‘amo’
Everything You Need To Know About BLACKPINK
12 things anyone who's ever had housemates will feel on a spiritual level
Thinking about getting veneers?
What It's Really Like To Get Veneers
What To Do If You've Been Cheated On
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt, And More
What It's Like To Be In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Shows Her Tattoo Laser Removal Of Kyle Christie's Face
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
Holly Hagan responds to haters trolling her fillers on Instagram in January 2019
Holly Hagan Takes Down Trolls For Slamming Her Post-Fillers Appearance

Trending Articles

Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
Everything You Need To Know About BLACKPINK
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Kim Kardashin and Kourtney Kardashian under fire from NHS for promoting diet products on Instagram, 2019
Celebs Including Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Promoting "Unsafe" Diet Products On Instagram
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms