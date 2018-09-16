Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets

She's officially had enough.

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 10:59


Holly Hagan has literally no time for people who feel the need to slate her tweets and has branded the trolls “absolute snowflakes” for not being able to take as much as they give.

The Geordie Shore lass faced a bit of backlash after posting her opinions on TV series American Horror Story, which prompted a portion of her followers to @ her with their opinions on her reality career. 

Now get checking out some of Holly Hagan and Jacob Blythe's cutest couple moments so far... 

The initial tweet read: “American horror story is the stupidest most far fetched series I’ve ever watched like how’s this sh*t got 7 seasons."

When a few people popped up on her timeline with comments about Geordie Shore, she agreed that everyone is entitled to their own opinion but pointed out that addressing someone directly over their work probably isn’t the kindest thing to do.

After a fan stuck up for her online, the 25-year-old replied: “Yes absolute snowflakes. Call a show they like they’ll bring up your whole life history to try prove a point, strange people.”

Luckily, not everyone had something negative to say about the situation, with one fan arguing that there’s nothing funnier than tuning into what’s happening on The Toon: “I have literally watched Geordie shore about 6 times over and still cry cause I can relate to you.”

Holly responded: “That’s lovely I like when people can relate. I mean I can’t speak for everyone but I’ve always tried to be real. The good the bad and the tears  ”

Well said. 

Latest News

Noah Centineo: Star Of To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before And Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
7 Times Noah Centineo Proved He's The Dream Man
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Her Secret Boyfriend For The First Time
Cardi B Is Already Cracking Jokes About Her Brawl With Nicki Minaj
Rihanna celebrates the 1 year anniversary of Fenty.
Rihanna’s Advice To Her Younger Self Is Relatable AF
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Thinks Boyfriend Darren Quirk ‘Needs Anger Management’ After The Couple Have An Angry Row In Amsterdam
Kylie Jenner Reveals The Entire Kylie X Jordyn Make Up Collection And It’s Gorgeous
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
Shannon Purser at the premier of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser

More From Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Roasting Holly Hagan For This Comment About Her Relationship
CBB&#039;s Emma Willis grills Roxanne Pallett followin
CBB: Is Emma Willis A National Treasure Following Roxanne Pallett Interview?
Holly Hagan on Instagram 2018
Holly Hagan Reveals Sexy Dark-Haired ‘Alter Ego’
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan defend Gabby Allen on CBB
CBB: Holly Hagan Defends Gabby Allen After She's Branded A 'F***ing B**ch' By Natalie Nunn
Chloe Ferry has three million instagram followers
Chloe Ferry Reaches Mind Blowing Follower Milestone Plus ALL The Geordie Shore Stars' Follow Count
Holly Hagan Explains What She’ll Tell Her Grandchildren About Being On Geordie Shore
Holly Hagan’s Priceless Comeback When A Troll Asked What She Brings To The World
Fans Think Marnie Simpson Looks Like A Cross Between Two Geordie Shore Stars In This Bikini Shot
Geordie Shore: Everything You Need To Know About Series 17
Chloe Ferry and Holly Hagan film scenes for Geordie Shore in their bras
Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Hit The Toon Together In Teeny Tiny Bras
Fans cant figure out if this is Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry, Sophie Kasaei or Holly Hagan
Everyone Is Utterly Baffled Over Which Geordie Shore Star Is In This Picture

Trending Articles

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
From Harry Styles To ASAP Rocky: 8 Outfits That Prove Men’s Fashion Doesn’t Have To Be Boring AF
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets
Everything We Know So Far About The ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death