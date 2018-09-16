Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At The ‘Absolute Snowflakes’ Who Troll Her Tweets



Holly Hagan has literally no time for people who feel the need to slate her tweets and has branded the trolls “absolute snowflakes” for not being able to take as much as they give.

The Geordie Shore lass faced a bit of backlash after posting her opinions on TV series American Horror Story, which prompted a portion of her followers to @ her with their opinions on her reality career.

The initial tweet read: “American horror story is the stupidest most far fetched series I’ve ever watched like how’s this sh*t got 7 seasons."

American horror story is the stupidest most far fetched series I’ve ever watched like how’s this shit got 7 seasons 🤦🏼‍♀️ — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) September 14, 2018

When a few people popped up on her timeline with comments about Geordie Shore, she agreed that everyone is entitled to their own opinion but pointed out that addressing someone directly over their work probably isn’t the kindest thing to do.

After a fan stuck up for her online, the 25-year-old replied: “Yes absolute snowflakes. Call a show they like they’ll bring up your whole life history to try prove a point, strange people.”

Yes absolute snowflakes. Call a show they like they’ll bring up your whole life history to try prove a point 😂 strange people — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) September 15, 2018

Luckily, not everyone had something negative to say about the situation, with one fan arguing that there’s nothing funnier than tuning into what’s happening on The Toon: “I have literally watched Geordie shore about 6 times over and still cry cause I can relate to you.”

Holly responded: “That’s lovely I like when people can relate. I mean I can’t speak for everyone but I’ve always tried to be real. The good the bad and the tears ”

Well said.