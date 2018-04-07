Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini

Get ready to start slightly panicking about bikini season being just around the corner because Holly Hagan has set the standard for how confident we should all feel in our swimwear.

The Geordie Shore lass has the kind of figure that has been carved by literal angels, which is probably why she looks 10/10 smoking hot in her latest selfie.

The 25-year-old swiped open her app to share an image of herself wearing a pink bikini alongside the caption: “They’re still there hun 😅 getting excited for holidays with @sassy_couture_uk bikinis and kaftans they are a DREAM 😍👅👙”

Fans immediately rushed to comment about how incredible she looks, with one person writing the adorable (if slightly extra) comment: “Wow you look absolutely stunning great phenomenal flawless body just a beautiful pretty perfect super natural gorgeous goddess queen.”

Another user called her a total “fox” and said that Holls is officially “flying the Geordie flag” for every girl who hails from the Toon.

In other news, it's been seven whole years since she's been condensing her thoughts in 280 characters: “7 year ago today ‪@MTVUK handed us these accounts for us to promote Geordie shore. We had no idea what Twitter was or how to work it. Literally remember it asif it was yesterday.”

Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Looking amazing, Holly!