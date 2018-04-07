Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini

Anyone else feeling slightly jealous of her rockin' bod?

Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 09:49

Get ready to start slightly panicking about bikini season being just around the corner because Holly Hagan has set the standard for how confident we should all feel in our swimwear.

The Geordie Shore lass has the kind of figure that has been carved by literal angels, which is probably why she looks 10/10 smoking hot in her latest selfie.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses' sexiest snaps ever...

The 25-year-old swiped open her app to share an image of herself wearing a pink bikini alongside the caption: “They’re still there hun 😅 getting excited for holidays with @sassy_couture_uk bikinis and kaftans they are a DREAM 😍👅👙”

Fans immediately rushed to comment about how incredible she looks, with one person writing the adorable (if slightly extra) comment: “Wow you look absolutely stunning great phenomenal flawless body just a beautiful pretty perfect super natural gorgeous goddess queen.”

They’re still there hun 😅 getting excited for holidays with @sassy_couture_uk bikinis and kaftans they are a DREAM 😍👅👙

Another user called her a total “fox” and said that Holls is officially “flying the Geordie flag” for every girl who hails from the Toon.

In other news, it's been seven whole years since she's been condensing her thoughts in 280 characters: “7 year ago today ‪@MTVUK handed us these accounts for us to promote Geordie shore. We had no idea what Twitter was or how to work it. Literally remember it asif it was yesterday.”

Time really does fly when you’re having fun. Looking amazing, Holly! 

 

Latest News

Pimp My Weekend - New Orleans
Pimp My Weekend: New Orleans
The Magnolia Hotel
Unplug On A Digital Detox In Portugal To Get Away From All That Life Stuff
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&#039;s cutest Instagram pictures ever
9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram
From Chrissy Teigen To Sam Smith: 8 Celebrity Moments From 2018 That Prove Love Is Alive
Celebrities who&#039;ve tried internet dating
From Zac Efron To Khole Kardashian: Celebrities Who’ve Given Internet Dating A Go
From Ariana Grande To Kristen Stewart: 9 Celebrities Who Earned Their Stripes As Child Stars
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
Demi Lovato has been spreading body positivity after embracing her cellulite
Demi Lovato Shows Cellulite As She Encourages Body Positivity With Instagram Pictures
Vicky Pattison doesn&#039;t want to be known as party girl anymore
Vicky Pattison Wants To Drop Her Party Girl Image, So Say Goodbye To VIP Vicky
Charlotte Crosby steps in to take blame for Ferne McCann&#039;s drama on Twitter with Billie And Sam Faiers
Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers
10 Reasons Why Western Australia Is The Ultimate Destination To Work & Travel On A Budget
Lil Dicky Ft. Chris Brown - Freaky Friday - Music Video
Lil Dicky & Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Is The UK’s Number 1 Single!
Jersey Shore’s JWOWW Talks The Infamous Time She Punched The Situation In The Face: “I Feel Like He Deserved It!”
Jersey Shore Spoiler Story: Ron Ortiz-Magro Talks About His Ex Sammi Giancola Not Appearing In Family Vacation: “Do You Really Want To Deal With That Bullsh*t?”
Cardi B
Twitter Reacts To Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy'

More From Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence
From Aaron Chalmers To Charlotte Crosby: The Geordie Shore Cast's Major Tattoo Regrets
Celebrities
The Biggest Geordie Shore Cast Tattoo Regrets
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
The Geordie Shore Lasses&#039; best ever make-up free selfies
The Geordie Shore Lasses’ Best Ever Make-Up Free Instagram Pics
Holly Hagan launches her own dating site for singles to hook up
Holly Hagan’s Just Launched A Dating Site For Singles To Hook Up
Charlotte Crosby is bored of talking about plastic surgery and can understand why other celebrities lie about it
TV Shows
QUIZ: How Charlotte Crosby Are You?
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Reveals Surprising Reason Her Body Looks So Banging RN
Fans Can’t Get Over How Ripped Holly Hagan's Abs Look In This Crop Top

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Charlotte Crosby steps in to take blame for Ferne McCann&#039;s drama on Twitter with Billie And Sam Faiers
Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&#039;s cutest Instagram pictures ever
9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation