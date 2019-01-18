Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming

Jordan Platt
Friday, January 18, 2019 - 11:19

Geordie Shore’s ultimate feminist Holly Hagan is back at it again calling out another double standard society holds against women in regards to their actions.

The reality TV babe responded to a recent viral tweet, pointing out what the outcome would be if it was about a girl instead of a boy, and she makes a pretty valid point tbf.

Taking to Twitter to call out a double standard after a guy tweeted that a girl “licked my bumhole” and then proceeded to go to Amsterdam with her boyfriend on a couples mini-break. Holly tweeted: “If this was a girl writing this everyone would be jumping on it saying “THATS NOT GIRL CODE YOU NEED TO TELL HER” “WHAT A B****” etc but coz it’s a boy everyone just laughs [sic].”

This came about after the lad took to the social media site to let the world know about one of his sexual exploits that had one hell of an awkward outcome.

“A girl that literally licked my bumhole in the back of my car 6 days ago has just actually gone to dam with her boyfriend for their 2-year anniversary poor lad [sic],” he tweeted.

The tweet has been liked nearly 40,000 times and retweeted nearly 4,000, which is a lot of people finding the situation funny.

Just like Holly said though, if the situation was reversed and a woman found herself tweeting the exact same content, it’d be unlikely that she’d receive the same ‘positive’ reaction from folk online.

Just another casual double standard held against women.

