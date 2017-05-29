Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

She got royally stitched up by ex-boyfriend Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us with a massive tattoo of Kyle’s face on the back of her neck.

And now Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan, 24, has revealed that that shocking tattoo contributed to her break-up with fellow Geordie star Kyle.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning - where she’s getting the tattoo removed - Holly said: “The first thing I did think (when I got the tattoo) was that nobody was going to marry me, and then I thought ‘well hang on a minute if I was going to marry (Kyle) I wouldn’t be thinking that.’”

ITV This Morning

Oh dear…

Asked by hosts Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark why she went on the show in the first place, Holly responded: “I didn’t know what the tattoo was going to be. I didn’t think my boyfriend could stitch me up that much.

“I sat there for five and a half hours and I was thinking what on Earth it could be.

“When it came to the reveal, I was in utter shock.”

MTV

Hilariously, the main reason she went on the show in the first place was to hang out with BFF Charlotte Crosby.

She explained: “I had a valid reason (to go on). Me and Charlotte aren’t on Geordie Shore together and it was an opportunity to film together again. I thought it would be a lovely day!”

Now, she says, the tattoo is a ‘nightmare’ and she admitted she hears people laughing at her in the gym when they see it on the back of her neck.

Appearing on the show alongside Dr Esho, the cosmetic doctor admitted that 20 per cent of people regret their tattoos - Holly being one of them…

Just Tattoo Of Us: The Aftermath airs TONIGHT at 10pm - only on MTV!

WATCH Holly talk about removing her tattoo of Kyle's face in Just Tattoo Of Us: The Aftermath...