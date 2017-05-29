Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Sophia Moir
Monday, May 29, 2017 - 11:25

She got royally stitched up by ex-boyfriend Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us with a massive tattoo of Kyle’s face on the back of her neck.

And now Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan, 24, has revealed that that shocking tattoo contributed to her break-up with fellow Geordie star Kyle.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning - where she’s getting the tattoo removed - Holly said: “The first thing I did think (when I got the tattoo) was that nobody was going to marry me, and then I thought ‘well hang on a minute if I was going to marry (Kyle) I wouldn’t be thinking that.’”

ITV This Morning
Oh dear…

Asked by hosts Alison Hammond and Rylan Clark why she went on the show in the first place, Holly responded: “I didn’t know what the tattoo was going to be. I didn’t think my boyfriend could stitch me up that much. 

“I sat there for five and a half hours and I was thinking what on Earth it could be.

“When it came to the reveal, I was in utter shock.”

MTV
Hilariously, the main reason she went on the show in the first place was to hang out with BFF Charlotte Crosby.

She explained: “I had a valid reason (to go on). Me and Charlotte aren’t on Geordie Shore together and it was an opportunity to film together again. I thought it would be a lovely day!”

Now, she says, the tattoo is a ‘nightmare’ and she admitted she hears people laughing at her in the gym when they see it on the back of her neck.

Appearing on the show alongside Dr Esho, the cosmetic doctor admitted that 20 per cent of people regret their tattoos - Holly being one of them…

Just Tattoo Of Us: The Aftermath airs TONIGHT at 10pm - only on MTV!

WATCH Holly talk about removing her tattoo of Kyle's face in Just Tattoo Of Us: The Aftermath...

 

Latest News

This Sunset Eye Make-Up Trend Is The Instagram Beauty Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

Pregnant Binky Felstead Announces She’s Leaving Made In Chelsea To ’Start The Next Big Chapter’ Of Her Life

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

Kim Kardashian Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian Has Revealed The Moment She Knew Her Marriage To Kris Humphries Would Fail

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Emma Watson Should Get An Oscar For Filming Beauty And The Beast With Dan Stevens In A CGI Suit

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Romance With The Weeknd (And It Is Too Cute)

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Pregnancy Body Shamers

Mac Miller Cancels Memorial Day Weekend Concerts To Support Girlfriend Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez Has Teased Some 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Teeny Baby Bump In Bright Orange Outfit

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

Your Tweets Could Affect What Happens In Season 2 Of Riverdale

An open letter to Ariana Grande from a father has gone viral

A Father’s Letter To Ariana Grande In The Wake Of The Manchester Attack Is Going Viral

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

More From Holly Hagan

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Style

Holly Hagan Debuts The Incredible Result Of Intense Workout Regime In A Sexy Red-String Bikini

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is Quite Literally Red-Hot In A Seriously Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby Says It Felt ‘Amazing’ Seeing Holly Hagan Get Her Revenge On Kyle Christie On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

holly-hagan-anxiety
Life

Holly Hagan Opens Up About Panic Attacks And Reassures Fans "You Are Not Alone"

Holly Hagan gets her revenge on Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Holly Hagan Finally Gets Her Brutal Revenge On Kyle Christie With MASSIVE Face Tattoo

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Hits Our At Twitter Trolls Who Are Just 'Jealous' Of Her

Holly Hagan shows off tiny waist in new instagram video
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Shows Off Her Super Tiny Waist In Instagram Vid

Celebrity

Kyle Christie's Ex Chelsea Barber Admits That She Was Relieved Holly Hagan Quit Geordie Shore

Celebrity

The Most Dramatic Celebrity Makeovers EVER!

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie
Celebrity

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship