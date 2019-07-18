Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products

“It was something that me and a lot of influencers did."

Sunday, September 15, 2019 - 11:11

Holly Hagan has opened up about her previous decision to promote weight-loss products on her Instagram page.

The Geordie Shore lass has taken to social-media to open up a discussion about why she agreed to #spon the diet products in the first place before admitting that she no longer feels comfortable with the message that kind of content sends to young women.

The Bahamas would be nice but this plastic tree will have to do 😅🌴

“It was something that me and a lot of influencers did without really thinking of the consequences,” she began. 

“After hearing from a lot of people and thinking about if I had children would I want them to grow up thinking they had to buy these products to be thin? The answer was of course no."

Addressing the promotion of diet products and part 1 Q&A As you’ll know I’ve been the girl to promote diet products on social media. It was something that me and a lot of influencers did without really thinking of the consequences. After hearing from a lot of people and thinking about if I had children would I want them to grow up thinking they had to buy these products to be thin? The answer was of course no. I’ve never classed myself as a “role model” but I realise that I’m in a position where people will be influenced by what I promote and say. When you’re being offered money that you know can help your family you don’t always think of the consequences. When I deleted the photo and said I didn’t want to work with the company anymore I was told that contractually I was obliged to have the photo on my feed and if I didn’t repost I would be sued. The backlash and my mistake of agreeing to work with the company was “not their problem”. Any mistake I make is public but I can’t change the past all I can do is learn from it and be better. Now with the help of @real_life_health_and_fitness I am documenting my entire fitness journey. I keep seeing comment “why don’t you just go get surgery” well unfortunately health and fitness cannot be injected on a surgeons table so I’ve gotta actually work for it 😂💪🏼
View this post on Instagram

Addressing the promotion of diet products and part 1 Q&A As you’ll know I’ve been the girl to promote diet products on social media. It was something that me and a lot of influencers did without really thinking of the consequences. After hearing from a lot of people and thinking about if I had children would I want them to grow up thinking they had to buy these products to be thin? The answer was of course no. I’ve never classed myself as a “role model” but I realise that I’m in a position where people will be influenced by what I promote and say. When you’re being offered money that you know can help your family you don’t always think of the consequences. When I deleted the photo and said I didn’t want to work with the company anymore I was told that contractually I was obliged to have the photo on my feed and if I didn’t repost I would be sued. The backlash and my mistake of agreeing to work with the company was “not their problem”. Any mistake I make is public but I can’t change the past all I can do is learn from it and be better. Now with the help of @real_life_health_and_fitness I am documenting my entire fitness journey. I keep seeing comment “why don’t you just go get surgery” well unfortunately health and fitness cannot be injected on a surgeons table so I’ve gotta actually work for it 😂💪🏼

A post shared by Holly Hagan (@hollygshore) on

“I’ve never classed myself as a “role model” but I realise that I’m in a position where people will be influenced by what I promote and say. When you’re being offered money that you know can help your family you don’t always think of the consequences.

The 26-year-old pointed out that her “mistakes” are in the public eye and that she’s trying to learn from the past to make better decisions going forwards. 

Bikini matching my drink 💕🍸 @bahimibeachwear is the one for big boobs 😍👏🏼 #ad #bahimi

As for why she hasn’t gone under the knife to fit into her wedding dress, Holly replied: “I keep seeing comment “why don’t you just go get surgery” well unfortunately health and fitness cannot be injected on a surgeons table so I’ve gotta actually work for it 😂💪🏼.”

Well said. Props to Holly for being so candid about how her perspective has changed.

 

 

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Louis Tomlinson - Kill My Mind - Music Video
Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring
Get To Know Inhaler
Get To Know: Inhaler
Jughead Jones Is Missing In The New Riverdale Trailer And Fans Are Fearing The Worst
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Marnie Simpson on Instagram in August 2019
Marnie Simpson's Excitement Is Real In "Final" Days of Pregnancy
Miley Cyrus in the &#039;Slide Away&#039; music video
Miley Cyrus' New 'Slide Away' Video Hints At Her New Life

More From Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Holly Hagan Shares The Most Powerful Advice For Young People Struggling With Body Positivity
Holly Hagan Slams "Vile" Trolls For Body-Shaming Her In Gym Video
Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast
Charlotte Crosby Is Shook By This ‘Unreal’ Picture Of Holly Hagan And Fans Agree
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth tease exciting new chapter
Holly Hagan Teases The Start Of An Exciting 'New Chapter' With Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Undergoes A Subtle Hair Transformation And Fans Are Loving The Results

Trending Articles

Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Teen Mom UK New Series: Mums Tease Expanding Families, New Careers And Complicated Relationships
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’
Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring