Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products

Holly Hagan has opened up about her previous decision to promote weight-loss products on her Instagram page.

The Geordie Shore lass has taken to social-media to open up a discussion about why she agreed to #spon the diet products in the first place before admitting that she no longer feels comfortable with the message that kind of content sends to young women.

“It was something that me and a lot of influencers did without really thinking of the consequences,” she began.

“After hearing from a lot of people and thinking about if I had children would I want them to grow up thinking they had to buy these products to be thin? The answer was of course no."

“I’ve never classed myself as a “role model” but I realise that I’m in a position where people will be influenced by what I promote and say. When you’re being offered money that you know can help your family you don’t always think of the consequences.

The 26-year-old pointed out that her “mistakes” are in the public eye and that she’s trying to learn from the past to make better decisions going forwards.

As for why she hasn’t gone under the knife to fit into her wedding dress, Holly replied: “I keep seeing comment “why don’t you just go get surgery” well unfortunately health and fitness cannot be injected on a surgeons table so I’ve gotta actually work for it 😂💪🏼.”

Well said. Props to Holly for being so candid about how her perspective has changed.