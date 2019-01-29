Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has offered her condolences after the body of Luke Jobson was discovered on Monday.

Luke went missing after a night out in Yarm in the early hours of Saturday morning, and now police have confirmed that his body was found in the river at Yarm.

It's been reported that five teenage males came forward following a police appeal, and they have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Four have reportedly been released under investigation, while one 18-year-old remains in custody facing questioning.

People are taking to social media to mourn the death of the 22-year-old from Thornaby in Teesside.

Holly Hagan wrote: "Yesterday the body of a clearly much loved boy from our town pulled was from the river. I don’t know exactly what happened to him but I know he certainly didn’t deserve this. My thoughts are with his family and friends I hope you get the truth and justice you deserve. RIP luke 💔."

Another took to Twitter to write: "I can’t even begin to comprehend this entire situation. @Luke_Jobson there will forever be a hole our hearts. No one deserves such horrible things and the fact this has happened to you is devastating. I can’t even find the words 😔 💔. Thoughts are with family at this tragic time."

Luke Jobson and his family haven’t left my mind all weekend ☹️ that poor innocent lad, u never expect to go on a night out and not return soon after. Really puts things into perspective. Tell ur loved ones u love them 💔 — Erin laverick (@erin_laverick) January 28, 2019

"No one should go on a night out and never return home. RIP Luke Jobson 🙏🏻," added another.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.