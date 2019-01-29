Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death

The Geordie Shore star took to Twitter following the discovery of Teesside lad Luke Jobson's body.

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 11:02

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has offered her condolences after the body of Luke Jobson was discovered on Monday.

Luke went missing after a night out in Yarm in the early hours of Saturday morning, and now police have confirmed that his body was found in the river at Yarm.

It's been reported that five teenage males came forward following a police appeal, and they have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Four have reportedly been released under investigation, while one 18-year-old remains in custody facing questioning.

Luke Jobson

People are taking to social media to mourn the death of the 22-year-old from Thornaby in Teesside.

Holly Hagan wrote: "Yesterday the body of a clearly much loved boy from our town pulled was from the river. I don’t know exactly what happened to him but I know he certainly didn’t deserve this. My thoughts are with his family and friends I hope you get the truth and justice you deserve. RIP luke 💔."

Another took to Twitter to write: "I can’t even begin to comprehend this entire situation. @Luke_Jobson there will forever be a hole our hearts. No one deserves such horrible things and the fact this has happened to you is devastating. I can’t even find the words 😔 💔. Thoughts are with family at this tragic time."

"No one should go on a night out and never return home. RIP Luke Jobson 🙏🏻," added another.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

Latest News

Billie Eilish Just Released A Teaser For New Music And We’re So Ready For It
13 Self-Care Tips That Don't Involve A Bubble Bath
Ariana Grande Makes Billboard History With 7 Rings
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
The Poignant Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Tiny New Finger Tattoo
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And More Models Are Facing Fyre Festival Subpoenas
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire

More From Holly Hagan

Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Holly Hagan is the beauty guru you never knew you needed.
Fans Are Stunned By Holly Hagan's 'Genuine And Honest' First Attempt At A YouTube Makeup Tutorial
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Holly Hagan gets her tattoo of Kyle Christie&#039;s face removed.
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Shows Fans The Removal Of Her Kyle Christie Tattoo
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Shows Her Tattoo Laser Removal Of Kyle Christie's Face
Holly Hagan Instagram
10 Times Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Was Your Total 2019 Mood
Holly Hagan responds to haters trolling her fillers on Instagram in January 2019
Holly Hagan Takes Down Trolls For Slamming Her Post-Fillers Appearance
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure

Trending Articles

Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
The Poignant Meaning Behind Demi Lovato's Tiny New Finger Tattoo
Billie Eilish Just Released A Teaser For New Music And We’re So Ready For It
Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour