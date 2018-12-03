Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shows Off Abs In Underwear Selfie

Good morning to Holly Hagan, and Holly Hagan only as totally brightened up what was otherwise looking to be a wet and miserable day.

The Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram early doors on Saturday to wish her followers a "Good morning" along with an upload that legit made us spit out our cheerios.

Holly posed in nada but a tied up tee and a pair of Brazilian undies, and tbh, we don't know what we did to deserve it but we're not complaining whatsoever.

Something that was legit impossible to ignore is the fact that Holly clearly has abs of steel rn.

I mean, you could snap a brick on those bad boys.

Needless to say, Holly's followers were living for the pic just as much as we are, with her boyfriend Jacob kicking off the comments.

"Erm, good morning you fine young lady 😍," he wrote.

Another of Holly's pals added: "Sooo freaking hoy check dat bod 🤤," and a fan dropped the comment: "You're shining Holly."

While Holly has proved she's fitter than ever rn, we're over here debating whether to go into full-blown Christmas mode with the snacks and chilling.

But then again we also want a tummy you can break a brick on... Urgh, so torn.

