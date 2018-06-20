Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 09:54

If there’s one person out there who always says it how it is, it’s Holly Hagan – who has now decided to turn her attention to everyone’s least favourite person in Love Island 2018.

The Geordie Shore lass has been keeping up with the series alongside the rest of us, and clearly doesn’t have a whole lot of love for “the most manipulative little snake” she’s ever come across, Adam Collard.

While we're here, let's get checking out the time Adam Collard was an extra on Geordie Shore...

Last night, the nation was left raging when Rosie broke down in tears after confronting the Geordie lad about his wandering eye, only for him to smirk through the entire chat and pin the blame on her for “pushing him away.”

Seriously.

Cue Holly coming through with the perfect punishment for Adam when he returns to normal life: “Adam is the most manipulative little snake I genuinely hope he gets no charcoal teeth whitening posts when he comes out.”

Fans were loving how on-point the post was, with one person saying they’d “shove that charcoal where the sun doesn’t shine” if he ever does attempt a #spon post. 

This isn’t the first time one of the lasses has gone in on the 22-year-old, with Marnie Simpson accusing him of lying about turning down a position on Geordie Shore after he claimed the programme was “brainless.” 

ITV2

She went onto share a clip of him kissing Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry on the series, with the comment: “Thought Adam said Geordie shore were brainless and that he turned down the show when approached. My point proven.”

Ten points for the sisterhood.

 

 

 

