Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Weighs In On Samira’s Love Island Experience

The Geordie lass is proud of the islander...

Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 12:05

Everyone is more hooked on Love Island this year than last year and even our Geordie lasses can’t get enough.

Holly Hagan has been live-tweeting her way through the season so far with her own hilarious commentary and thoughts on the villa drama, and she’s not stopping.

Her latest opinion is on the island’s gorgeous contestant Samira, who for some reason has been the Montana of this year and not clicked with anyone despite being there for almost 4 weeks.

Watch Holly Hagan call out slut shamers on MTV News...

This certainly isn’t a crime but when there’s break ups and make ups happening around her, it’s weird as a viewer to try and understand why no lad has made a proper move yet.

Holly is thinking the same, saying: “Nah I feel for Samira you know. She has knock after knock and takes it on the chin every time.”

Copyright [Instagram]

While praising Samira for how she’s handling herself, Holly worries that it’ll be getting to her underneath it all: “That must be killing her confidence,” she tweeted.

We sure hope not because Samira is absolutely lovely and ever so stunning, and we have faith that the right one is right around the corner.

Do you agree with Holly?

Words: Ross McNeilage

