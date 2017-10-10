Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan's Sensational Transformation Over The Years

We can't believe how much this lass has changed!

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 10:47

When an 18-year-old Holly Hagan burst on to the Geordie Shore scene back in 2011, we never would have guessed just how much the hun would transform right before our eyes. Back then the lass declared herself 'fit', 'flirty' and the owner of 'double f's', and while all of the above is still 100% true, Holly has since enjoyed experimenting with her look countless times. Contrary to popular belief, the only surgery that Holly has had is her boobs, which she had done before appearing on the MTV show. However she's also dabbled with lip fillers and had botox on the top of her head. Much of Holly's incredible transformation is down to a switch in her eating and fitness habits compared with the first season of Geordie, she said: "I was heavy, unhealthy, depressed and hated the way I looked... Throwing away the all the coke and crisps, and deciding to give it my all was the best decision I’ve ever made." Following her commitment to a healthier lifestyle, Holly's glow is absolutely unmissable and in 2015 she released 'Holly's Body Bible' to inspire her fans to get fit too. One thing is for certain, the lass is a straight up worldie.

Get checking out the video to see Holly Hagan's absolutely phenomenal transformation through the years...

We miss seeing her beaut face on our screens, but don't forget you can catch all of Holly's old pals on Geordie Shore every Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV, HOWAY!

Latest News

Little Mix

Little Mix Post Amazing Clap Back After Fan Criticises Them on Twitter

Eminem

Eminem Might Be Releasing A New Album Next Month

Bella Hadid Marks Her 21st Birthday With A Non-Traditional Thong Selfie

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Little Mix

Little Mix Kick Off Incredible Glory Days Tour in Aberdeen

Kylie Jenner Once Claimed She'd Give Up Instagram When She Had A Baby

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan's Sensational Transformation Over The Years

Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer

The New Trailer For Star Wars: The Last Jedi Is Here

Little Mix 'Really Want To' Collaborate With Fifth Harmony

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Did Marnie Simpson Throw Subtle Shade At Stephanie Davis And Ex Ricky Rayment?

It's World Mental Health Day Today, Here's Why It Matters

Why We Need To Include Tourette's When We Talk About Mental Health

Living With Emetophobia And How To Get Help

Camila Cabello

Attention Camilizers! This Is Your Chance To Ask Camila Cabello ANYTHING

9 Times Sophie Kasaei Gave You All The Inspo You Need To Pick Your Autumn/Winter Coat

21 Slayin’ Selfies From Birthday Girl Bella Hadid

15 Things You Didn't Know About Bella Hadid

Apple Adds Gender Neutral, Breastfeeding And Hundreds More Emojis to IOS11 Update

Dove Apologise For Body Wash Advert As It's Slammed For Racism

More From Holly Hagan

Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan's Sensational Transformation Over The Years

Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan's Transformation Over The Years | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's 'Boring' Weekend Seemed Pretty Awesome To Us

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Cast Transformations

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Geordie Shore

The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations | MTV Celeb

Holly Hagan Looks Unrecognisable In This Gorgeous Make-Up Free Selfie

Holly Hagan Strips Down To A Bikini As She Takes A Swipe At Photoshop Claims

Holly Hagan Reckons Celebrity Big Brother's Sarah Harding Would Fit In On Geordie Shore

Celebrity

Holly Hagan's Latest Sexy Instagram Update Has Left Fans Green With Envy

Holly Hagan rocks lamp shade trousers and the internet loves them
Style

Holly Hagan Dresses Like A Lamp Shade And The Internet Loves It

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Cuddles Emma McVey's Baby Bump And You Won't Believe How Far Along She Is

Celebrity

Everyone Is Absolutely Loving Chloe Ferry's Makeover

Justin Bieber is rumoured to be dating actress Paola Paulin,
Celebrity

Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Dating THIS Really Cute American Actress 

Kylie Jenner Is Now Straight Up Trolling Us With These Latest 'Pregnancy' Pics

Celebrity

11 Times Chloe Ferry's Belfie Snaps Made Our Actual Eyes Water

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Did Marnie Simpson Throw Subtle Shade At Stephanie Davis And Ex Ricky Rayment?

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ibiza Weekender's Imogen Townley Goes Mad At Stephen Bear After He Plays A Cheeky Prank During Her Tattoo Session

Ariana Grande Is Unrecognisable As She Colours Her Hair Grey

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE