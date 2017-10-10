Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan's Sensational Transformation Over The Years

When an 18-year-old Holly Hagan burst on to the Geordie Shore scene back in 2011, we never would have guessed just how much the hun would transform right before our eyes. Back then the lass declared herself 'fit', 'flirty' and the owner of 'double f's', and while all of the above is still 100% true, Holly has since enjoyed experimenting with her look countless times. Contrary to popular belief, the only surgery that Holly has had is her boobs, which she had done before appearing on the MTV show. However she's also dabbled with lip fillers and had botox on the top of her head. Much of Holly's incredible transformation is down to a switch in her eating and fitness habits compared with the first season of Geordie, she said: "I was heavy, unhealthy, depressed and hated the way I looked... Throwing away the all the coke and crisps, and deciding to give it my all was the best decision I’ve ever made." Following her commitment to a healthier lifestyle, Holly's glow is absolutely unmissable and in 2015 she released 'Holly's Body Bible' to inspire her fans to get fit too. One thing is for certain, the lass is a straight up worldie.

Get checking out the video to see Holly Hagan's absolutely phenomenal transformation through the years...

