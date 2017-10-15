Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Holly Hagan made sure she looked absolutely sizzling as she headed out for a night out with friends.

The former Geordie Shore beauty was a vision as she hit the town on Saturday.

Dressed in pair of tied red chaps and a long sleeve card that was tied into a top the star looked pure mint as she headed to Moko nightclub in Essex.

Appearing to have no bra, Holly made it clear she intended to have a wild night out with Ex on the Beach star Che McSorley, model Sofia Filipe, TOWIE’s Amber Turner and EOTB Frankie Isabella.

"That one picture you need before you get too f**ked,” she wrote on Instagram, adding: "you know how it is" - having previously warned she was going to go wild while on the lash with her mates on Twitter.

Tomorrow is going to be something else 👀 the gang back together for a night of madness 😈 — H O L L Y H A G A N (@HollyGShore) October 13, 2017

Fellow Geordie Shore babe Zahida Allen was the one to suggest the ladies all post snaps of themselves looking fresh at the start of their night.

"Can we actually take nice pictures before we get fucked up. I have some questionable images on my phone lmao. 10\10 squad pic needed,” she wrote - with Holly adding: “Let’s make it our aim.”

We can’t disagree that the stars looked pretty stunning for their night out.

