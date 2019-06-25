Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed

We couldn't be happier for Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan right now, as she's just announced her engagement to Jacob Blyth.

And her future BRIDESMAIDS Charlotte Crosby Sophie Kasaei were quick to congratulate her on the exciting announcement, which she made on Instagram last night.

Play the video to watch Holly and Jacob's romantic evening...

The lass shared a video of the exact moment Jacob popped the question and honestly, our hearts can't cope with it.

Holly thought she and Jacob were simply posing for a picture against the most beautiful Ibiza sunset when he got down on one knee.

Instagram/Hollygshore

Proposal goals!

"IM GUNNA BE A WIFE [sic]," Holly wrote on Instagram.

She added: "I can’t believe I’m actually writing this, or that we and everybody else managed to keep it a secret for the last couple of weeks. But on our second anniversary on the island where we first met, the love of my life asked me to be his WIFE!!"

Instagram/Hollygshore

"I was honestly in shock, I believed for such a long time that I didn’t deserve to be loved, But I was so wrong. Jacob is everything I was told I didn’t deserve and more. He’s the most patient, caring and laid back person I’ve ever met. His mental strength is something I’ve never seen in any person on earth, and he’s obviously a f***ng 10! [sic]."

And it looks like Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei are buzzing to be bridesmaids.

Instagram/Hollygshore

"AHHHHHHHH ITS OUT!! I love you so much and I am so so so so happy CANNOT WAIT TO BE BRIDESMAID [sic]," Charlotte wrote.

Sophie added: "The secret is finally out!! My sister is getting hitched! Roll on bridesmaid... zilla."

Holly's also wrote: "Thank you for accepting every single part of me, past, present and now future. Thank you for seeing how fucking fabulous I actually am and for telling me every single day. And thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world, I didn’t think it was possible to love you anymore than I already did but Jesus this feeling is over whelming! Im going to spend my life making you the happiest man on earth because you deserve nothing less. I never believed

In happy endings but I guess I got mine [sic]."

Instagram/Hollygshore

"I cannot wait to be your wife."

Congratulation to Holly and Jacob!