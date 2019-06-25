Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed

Of course, her bridesmaid crew includes her Geordie Shore co-stars.

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 09:53

We couldn't be happier for Geordie Shore babe Holly Hagan right now, as she's just announced her engagement to Jacob Blyth.

And her future BRIDESMAIDS Charlotte Crosby Sophie Kasaei were quick to congratulate her on the exciting announcement, which she made on Instagram last night.

Play the video to watch Holly and Jacob's romantic evening...

The lass shared a video of the exact moment Jacob popped the question and honestly, our hearts can't cope with it.

Holly thought she and Jacob were simply posing for a picture against the most beautiful Ibiza sunset when he got down on one knee.

Instagram/Hollygshore

Proposal goals!

"IM GUNNA BE A WIFE [sic]," Holly wrote on Instagram.
She added: "I can’t believe I’m actually writing this, or that we and everybody else managed to keep it a secret for the last couple of weeks. But on our second anniversary on the island where we first met, the love of my life asked me to be his WIFE!!"

Instagram/Hollygshore

"I was honestly in shock, I believed for such a long time that I didn’t deserve to be loved, But I was so wrong. Jacob is everything I was told I didn’t deserve and more. He’s the most patient, caring and laid back person I’ve ever met. His mental strength is something I’ve never seen in any person on earth, and he’s obviously a f***ng 10! [sic]."

And it looks like Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei are buzzing to be bridesmaids.

Instagram/Hollygshore

"AHHHHHHHH ITS OUT!! I love you so much and I am so so so so happy CANNOT WAIT TO BE BRIDESMAID [sic]," Charlotte wrote.

Sophie added: "The secret is finally out!! My sister is getting hitched! Roll on bridesmaid... zilla."

Holly's also wrote: "Thank you for accepting every single part of me, past, present and now future. Thank you for seeing how fucking fabulous I actually am and for telling me every single day. And thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world, I didn’t think it was possible to love you anymore than I already did but Jesus this feeling is over whelming! Im going to spend my life making you the happiest man on earth because you deserve nothing less. I never believed
In happy endings but I guess I got mine [sic]."

Instagram/Hollygshore

"I cannot wait to be your wife."

Congratulation to Holly and Jacob!

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
YouTubers Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Are Engaged After Two Months Together
Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Kim Kardashian’s Body Make-Up Line Is Receiving Backlash For This Reason
Eat Your Way Around San Francisco: Where To Go And What To Order
8 Reasons Why Santorini is the Ultimate Winter Getaway
11 Caribbean Islands You Need To Visit
Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Bella And Gigi’s Little Brother Anwar Hadid
Khloe Kardashian Recalls The Moment Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Nicki Minaj Reignites Feud With Miley Cyrus By Calling Her A ‘Perdue Chicken’
Khloe Kardashian on Instagram in June 2019
Khloé Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Directed to Tristan Thompson: “I Was Willing to Fight For You”
rio de janeiro’s vibrant backdrop hosts the ultimate combat spectacle
Tom Holland Addresses Rumours He’s Secretly Dating Zendaya
Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are On Holiday Without Sofia Richie?
Get To Know The Fedz
Get To Know: The Fedz
Camilla Cabello Is Right: Havana Will Take Your Heart
Does This Mean Kylie Jenner Is Planning On Selling Kylie Cosmetics?
This Is Why People Think Kendall Jenner Staged A Paparazzi Photo For Money

More From Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
People Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Caption On This Geordie Shore Reunion
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth tease exciting new chapter
Holly Hagan Teases The Start Of An Exciting 'New Chapter' With Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Undergoes A Subtle Hair Transformation And Fans Are Loving The Results
This Childhood Memory From Holly Hagan Proves She Was Always Meant To Be Famous
Holly Hagan opens up about skin troubles
Holly Hagan Reveals Skin Troubles To Prove Instagram Perfection Isn't Real
Sophie Kasaei Saw A Familiar Face Trending On Pornhub And Her Reaction Is Priceless
Holly Hagan posing
Holly Hagan Opens Up About Her 'Horrific' Past Relationship
Holly Hagan C02 facial
Holly Hagan Confided In Love Island's Alexandra Cane Over CO2 Laser Facial
Holly Hagan Just Shut Down A Fan Who Implied She Doesn’t Have A Real Job

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan Announces Engagement To Jacob Blyth As Her Geordie Shore Bridesmaids Are Revealed
Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Bella And Gigi’s Little Brother Anwar Hadid
Holly Hagan Brands Charlotte Crosby "A Joke" In This Picture And Here's Why
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Travel
11 Caribbean Islands You Need To Visit
YouTubers Jake Paul And Tana Mongeau Are Engaged After Two Months Together
Kim Kardashian’s Body Make-Up Line Is Receiving Backlash For This Reason
Travel
Florida's Sunshine City really does deliver on its promise
Khloe Kardashian Recalls The Moment Tristan Thompson Threatened To Kill Himself
Kylie Jenner Just Posted An Entire Instagram Video In Honour Of Her Bum
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom