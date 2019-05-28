Holly Hagan Blasts ‘Fake’ Reality TV Friendships As She Praises Geordie Shore Cast

Holly Hagan has praised the friendships she made through Geordie Shore and has pointed out that it’s seriously rare to find a group of genuine people in the television industry.

After celebrating Charlotte Crosby’s In The Style launch last night, the 26-year-old took to social-media to share an image of herself, Marnie Simpson, Charl, and Sophie Kasaei all posing for a gorgeous group shout.

Now get checking out the friendship episode of That's What She Said...

She captioned the image: “This photo makes me so happy. There’s so many fake friendships in tv but what the 4 of us have been through these past 8 years together, regardless of distance and getting older, we will always be sisters 💕👯‍♀️👯‍♀️.”

Charlotte commented: “Couldn’t of said it better my self [sic]” as Holly responded to a fan who said it was “mean” that Chloe Ferry wasn’t included in the cute caption.

Instagram

“How is it mean? She’s away filming. What shal we do not take any photos together when she can’t make events? 🤦🏼‍♀️” she pointed out.

This comes as Charl shared a similar image alongside the message: “Met these girls many moons ago..... we went on the craziest journey and formed not just a friendship a SISTERHOOD 💕"

Adding: “Forever grateful for you showing your support tonight at my @inthestyle launch girls ❤️ we’re all wearing @inthestyle OF COURSE.”

On a related note, it looks like Holly is set to have a ~lot~ of bridesmaids when she ties the knot with fiancé Jacob Blyth. Total friendship goals.